SOUTHERN INDIANA — Spring is usually a time of optimism for farmers.
It’s when they plant crops with the hope that they will eventually reap the benefits of what they sow.
This year, though, planting season — like other aspects of farming — comes with some uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the span of just a couple of months, the uneasiness created by COVID-19 has caused crop prices to drop drastically and has agitated markets.
“The situation we have this year is threatening the stability of agriculture, not only in terms of the financial contribution it has to the economy, but also how important it is to the food security of our country,” said Simon Kafari, an Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator for the Purdue Extension in Clark County.
Not surprisingly corn, the largest cash crop in the United States, is among those hit the hardest.
“Analysis released by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) showed cash corn prices have declined. It is estimated that there would be an average of $50 per acre revenue decline for the 2019 corn crop. So this puts less money in the pockets of farmers and yet they have to meet their loan commitments, work on farm machinery, buy farm inputs, the list goes on. This will put pressure on farmers to reduce acreage,” Kafari said.
The low prices are compounded by the fact that the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects record corn production this year. According to a USDA survey in early March, before the pandemic hit the U.S., farmers intended to plant nearly 100 million acres of corn this spring. That’s an eight percent increase from last year and the highest since 2012, according to American Farm Bureau. That could create a stockpile and make things difficult during sales.
”This year, when it comes to securing market sources, it is not going to be business as usual,” Kafari said. “Most face-to-face negotiations are not possible and most farmers need to sharpen their skills in the use of technology outside the use of phone to negotiate and do business.”
Additionally the demand for corn-based products, especially ethanol, has dropped drastically.
“The world crude oil price wars that have lowered gas prices, coupled with the stay-at-home requirements, has had a big hit on the use of ethanol,” Kafari said. “Ethanol is what takes up a good chunk of corn, but that outlet has slowed down, further squeezing on the dollar of corn prices. This has an impact on our local farmers and could play a role in their decision process when it comes to what acreage to put under cultivation.”
That’s led some farmers to switch, or at least consider switching, some of their fields from corn to soybeans. That, however, can’t be done without some considerations.
“The decision to change from one crop to another requires planning,” Kafari said. “While, for instance, some farmers would want to switch to a mix of hemp and corn or soybean production, they may be late with planning on acquiring inputs for hemp production.”
But it’s not just the grains, COVID-19 appears to be affecting the livestock industry as well.
“Livestock farmers have been equally impacted by the COVID-19 if not more impacted,” Kafari said. “We have heard of the bad news in places that have meat-packing plants. As recently as [Wednesday], the news is that the National Beef plant in Tama, Iowa which closed for two weeks (after 177 out of more than 500 workers tested positive for the coronavirus) and resumed work on Monday may be closed again.”
Also Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced that it would close its pork plant in Logansport and its more than 2,000 workers there would undergo COVID-19 testing after some tested positive for the virus.
Another problem, according to Kafari, is the hearsay that is being spread.
“The peddling of false and unfounded rumors have also had a hit on the livestock industry as people have reduced the eating of meat for fear that handling fresh meat could infect them with virus,” he said. “The impact of the coronavirus on restaurants has taken the biggest toll on livestock farmers who in the past did multi-billion dollar business with restaurants.”
“Livestock farmers are definitely being impacted,” said David Trotter, who has a sheep farm in Marysville. “Auction houses and sale barns have been shut down.”
Trotter said he’s spoken with some farmers in the western U.S. who’ve seen a dramatic drop in prices of cattle and hogs and who are having a difficult time either marketing, or harvesting, their animals.
Locally, Karen Foster has noticed it too.
“The price of beef has just literally dropped,” said Foster, who along with her husband, Mark, has a 185-acre cattle farm in Jeffersonville.
Although Foster isn’t sure it’s directly related to COVID-19, she said she’s also noticed something else.
“The other big issue is the processing plants are slowing down,” she added.
Still, the worst part for farmers is that they — like everyone else — have no idea how long the pandemic will last and how significant its impact will be.
In spite of that, they continue to carry on.
“The grass is growing great and our calves are great,” Foster said.
