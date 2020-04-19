INDIANAPOLIS — As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Clark County had 162 positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, while Floyd County has had 142 cases and seven deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Saturday announced that 529 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 10,641 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 545 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 56,873 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 54,785 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 123. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Clark (10), Elkhart (18), Hamilton (25), Harrison (20), Hendricks (29), Johnson (21), Lake (69), Madison (20), Porter (17) and St. Joseph ((37). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
