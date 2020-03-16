Two boys’ basketball players from Floyd Central, two from Jeffersonville and two from New Albany have been named to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference first team.
Meanwhile two Red Devils, two Bulldogs and one Highlander garnered honorable mention.
Junior guard Jake Heidbreder and senior forward Grant Gohmann were named to the first team, along with Jeffersonville senior forward Tre Coleman and senior point guard Jacob Jones from the league-champion Red Devils. New Albany sophomore point guard Kaden Stanton and senior forward Trey Hourigan were also selected to the first team.
Jeff senior guards Caleb Mason and Darin Starks garnered honorable mention, as did sophomore guard Tucker Biven and senior forward Julien Hunter from the Bulldogs. Floyd freshman forward Caleb Washington also garnered honorable mention.
Chris Moore, who guided the Red Devils to a 6-1 record in the league, was named HHC Coach of the Year.
The complete team is listed below:
ALL-HHC
First team: Jake Heidbreder & Grant Gohmann (Floyd Central); Tre Coleman & Jacob Jones (Jeffersonville); Kaden Stanton & Trey Hourigan (New Albany); Brayton Bailey (Bedford NL); Eric McCoy (Seymour); Aaron Martin (Jennings County); Luke Miller (Madison).
Honorable mention: Caleb Mason & Darin Starks (Jeffersonville); Tucker Biven & Julien Hunter (New Albany); Caleb Washington (Floyd Central); Kooper Staley (BNL); Mason Welsh (Madison); Tyler Boyer (Columbus East); Jacob Vogel & Carson McNulty (Jennings County).
Coach of the Year: Chris Moore (Jeffersonville).
SC BASEBALL RANKED IN PRESEASON POLL
Silver Creek was ranked fifth in Class 3A in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason polls released Monday.
The Dragons return several starters from a team that went 23-7 last season and advanced to the semistate, where it lost 2-1 to Edgewood in nine innings.
Providence, which lost 1-0 to Silver Creek in the North Harrison Sectional final last year, was also among others receiving votes.
Jeffersonville and New Albany were among the others receiving votes in 4A.
The No. 1 teams were Penn (4A), Edgewood (3A), Alexandria (2A) and Washington Township (A).
IHSBCA PRESEASON POLLS Class 4A
1. Penn
2. Lake Central
3. Columbus East
4. Crown Point
5. Hamilton SE
6. Andrean
7. Columbus North
8. Center Grove
9. Carmel
10. Noblesville
Others receiving votes: Avon, FW Carroll, Fishers, Homestead, Jasper, Jeffersonville, Munster, New Albany, Northridge, Westfield.
Class 3A
1. Edgewood
2. SB St. Joseph
3. Crawfordsville
4. Western
5. Silver Creek
6. Brebeuf
7 (tie). West Vigo
7 (tie). Yorktown
9. Lebanon
10. New Prairie
Others receiving votes: Danville, Ev. Memorial, Griffith, Guerin Catholic, Hanover Central, Heritage Hills, Indian Creek, Chatard, Kankakee Valley, Northwood, Norwell, Providence, South Dearborn, South Vermillion, Southridge.
Class 2A
1. Alexandria
2. Laf. Central Catholic
3. Scecina
4 (tie). Cass
4 (tie). North Posey
4 (tie). Speedway
7. Wapahani
8. Delphi
9. University
10. Linton-Stockton
Others receiving votes: Blackford, Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, LaVille, Monroe Central, South Adams, Wheeler.
Class A
1. Washington Township
2. Daleville
3. Tecumseh
4. Lanesville
5. North Miami
6. Shakamak
7. Rossville
8. Riverton Parke
9. Barr-Reeve
10. Kouts
Others receiving votes: Clinton Central, FW Blackhawk, Fremont, Hauser, Loogootee, North Daviess, North White, Rising Sun, South Central (Union Mills), Trinity Lutheran, Wes-Del.
