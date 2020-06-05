INDIANA — Although there continue to be new positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to it reported in Indiana daily, local and state data show a decline in number of cases since mid-April.
The first case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Indiana on March 3 and continued to climb through April 26 — the peak day so far with 950 cases. The number has been on a staggered decline since that day, with 449 cases reported on Wednesday.
Likewise the state’s deaths — which peaked on April 22 with 50 in one day — have dipped, although there’s been a pattern of a spike every few days. There were seven deaths reported on Wednesday alone.
DROP IN LOCAL CASES
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the county has continued to show a slow decline in cases, although they’re still present.
Floyd County’s first case was identified on March 15, its first death reported April 5, the ISDH reported. The deadliest day for the virus in Floyd County was May 11 with four deaths reported that day; since then, there have been one or none reported each day. There had been 40 deaths among Floyd County residents as of Wednesday.
The highest number of cases among residents was on May 15 with 41. Since then, there have been four or fewer new cases reported each day. In April, there were some days with 10 or 12 new cases. Harris said this week, the average is 1.5 new cases per day — down from 1.7 the previous week, 1.8 the week before that and 3.56 cases per day the week before that.
He attributes it to guidelines put in place to keep people safe — the widespread shutdown that started in March and measures such as social distancing and use of masks and more personal protective equipment by healthcare providers.
“I think the overall incidents of this is declining, which is I guess the Number One take-home point,” he said, adding that in conferences with health officials from surrounding areas including Louisville and Clark and Harrison counties, they’re seeing a drop too.
Since the widespread shutdown two months ago, the state has been opening in stages under direction by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Harris said he and other health officials expected to see an uptick in cases once people started going out more, but he said that there’s been no evidence that reopening has led to more cases.
“When we went from stage two to stage three, we were worried about the possibility of a spike in cases,” he said. “But from the last stage, most people had fever within five days so we should have seen the spike in cases and we’re not.”
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there were eight people hospitalized at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany for the virus — four who had tested positive and four awaiting results, according to Kelly McMinoway, vice president of nursing services at the hospital.
But Harris cautioned that people not take this information and think they can relax on safety measures.
“If our average incidence is 1.5 new cases a day, we’re still having new cases every day,” he said. “My message is don’t give up just yet — we want you to continue to wear a mask, we want you to continue to practice social distancing, we want you to continue the elevated levels of hygiene.”
Clark remains the county with the highest number of cases among the 12 in region 9 in the state. Officials there reported its first case March 17 and as of Wednesday, had 530 cases to date and 41 deaths, among residents. Its deadliest day was April 29 with four in one day, and after a spike of three on May 18, has reported one or no deaths each day since. It’s 12.7 positive rate is the lowest Clark County has been since the virus started spreading there.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said while there have been some days with more positive cases than others, he doesn’t see that there’s been a spike since things started reopening.
“I definitely can’t say there’s been any kind of resurgence,” he said. “I’m pleased and optimistic as we continue to work our way through this.
“I think the toughest thing is wrestling with some of the big events coming up. This has been a tough thing for everybody and the stay at home thing wasn’t a benign thing either. At the end of the day, we have to keep them safe.”
DISPARITIES
While statewide numbers show a higher instance of African American residents getting the disease relative to population, local numbers are more in line with demographics. Although African Americans only make up 9.8% of the state’s population, these Hoosiers account for 13.5% of positive coronavirus cases, and 15.4% of deaths from the disease statewide.
In Floyd County, African Americans make up 9% of the population of New Albany and 5.2% of the rural areas in the county; they represent 7.7% of positive cases and 5% percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county. Harris said there have also been focused efforts to ensure minority populations, especially those more at risk of serious effects of the disease, have had access to testing in Floyd County.
OLDER RESIDENTS STILL AT HIGH RISK
The Indiana State Department of Health reports 4,357 residents of 243 long-term care facilities statewide with at least one case; there have been 945 deaths reported.
Older Hoosiers continue to be at the highest risk for dying from the disease, and that holds true locally.
In Floyd County, 24% of the positive cases among residents have been those 80 and older, a group that has accounted for 65% of the county’s deaths. The high instance of positives in this age group comes after health officials focused on testing in extended care facilities
“We have aggressively tested at [extended care facilities] to try to cut down on the spread of disease, as have a lot of other counties,” he said. “The number of cases is disproportionate elderly because they’re disproportionately at risk and we’ve made a lot of effort to test them.
Harris said it’s also now been more than 30 days since a case of the coronavirus was detected at Providence — A Diversicare Transitional Care Community, after an outbreak in April. More than 50 of the staff and older residents previously tested positive for the virus.
“We knew that the extended care facilities were going to be a problem,” Harris said, adding that before there were even cases, the health department provided them with personal protective equipment and training on safety. “We knew that sooner than later there was going to be an outbreak, unfortunately for Providence, it was at Providence. it could easily have been at other places.
Although residents 40 to 49 years old have been the most prevalent among people to test positive for the disease in Clark County (17% of cases), 39% of the deaths have been those 70 to 79, followed by 22% of deaths being Clark County residents 80 and older.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, women have been more likely to test positive for the disease while men have been more likely to die from it. Harris said that is due in part to men being more likely to have other longterm illnesses, which is a factor in the severity of COVID-19.
