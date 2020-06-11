INDIANA — The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana compared to those tested has continued to decline over the past several weeks, according to data listed on the Indiana State Department of Health website.
As of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 38,748 positive cases in the state of 327,342 Hoosiers tested, or 11.8% positive. There have been 2,198 deaths statewide.
A few weeks ago, the positive rate among Hoosiers was at 18% or higher. The decline could be due to more available testing. The first sets of criteria for testing set forth in March by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed testing for people who had been out of the country or in certain hot spots, coupled with symptoms.
As testing capability opened up, restrictions have been removed to allow more Hoosiers to get tested, not only the ones most likely to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus but also those most likely to be affected by it — like people over 60 or those who live or work in long-term care facilities.
Locally, there have been 552 positive cases among Clark County residents of 4,800 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 332 cases of 3,189 people tested. The state department of health shows 42 deaths each in Clark and Floyd counties to date; however the Clark County Health Department reported its number as of last Friday at 48 deaths.
The most recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1.97 million cases in the U.S. with 112,133 deaths.
