The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.
Blood donors are needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Those who give throughout the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Sites in Clark and Floyd counties where donors can give include:
• June 3: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Graceland Baptist Church, 3600 Kamer-Miller Rd., New Albany
• June 4: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., River Valley Middle School, 2220 Veteran’s Parkway, Jeffersonville
• June 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kaiser Home Support Services, 2633 Grant Line Rd., New Albany
• June 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
• June 9: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
• June 10: noon to 4 p.m., Goodwill of Central Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville,
• June 11: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• June 11: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Ln., New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.