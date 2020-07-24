First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
As a precaution and for the safety of all, First Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, has closed its doors for in-person worship from now until Sunday, Aug. 9. However, the sermon series each Sunday at 10:30 and accessible afterward will continue as scheduled online via You Tube and Facebook.
Specific message topics for consecutive Sundays through Sept. 27 are: “God the Father” (John 4:24), “Jesus the Christ” (John 1:14), “The Holy Spirit” (John 14:26), “Humanity” (Psalm 8), “Sin” (Romans 3:22-23), “Justification” (Romans 3:24-26), “Grace” (Ephesians 2:8-9), “Repentance and Restoration” (Acts 3:19), “Salvation and Good News” (Acts 1:8-11), and “Stewardship of Faith” (Matthew 6:16-34).
For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s Bible study class is available each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on You Tube and FaceTime.
Hour of Power
Hour of Power Church 108 W. Main St., New Albany, welcomes back Kenny Greenway for revival services, Sunday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 29.
Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday evening services will begin at 7 p.m. All services will also be on Facebook Live at Hour of Power.
