NEW ALBANY — Reports of shots fired prompted a police investigation in New Albany on Monday.
A heavy police presence arrived on Bono Road shortly after 1 p.m. Officers from the New Albany Police Department and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.
“We are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Zack’s Food Mart on Bono Road,” NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. “No injuries were reported. We are following up on some leads on the case, but I have nothing additional to add at this time.”
Police were seen scanning the ground along the strip of the road extending roughly from Zack’s to the Children’s Academy Early Learning Center, directly across from Hope Southern Indiana.
