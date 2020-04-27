SOUTHERN INDIANA — While COVID-19 has changed the course of normal life for many Hoosiers and Americans, local and federal officials urge residents to complete their census forms — ensuring a proper counting for funding and political representation.
The count, taken once every 10 years, includes demographic questions such as age, race and ethnicity and can currently be completed by mailing in a short form, doing the survey online with a mailed code or done over the phone.
According to a news release issued April 13 by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, the Census Bureau has received a 120-day extension and is expecting to resume in-person field data operations starting June 1
In March, the U.S. Census Bureau temporarily suspended field operations to protect residents and workers from potential further spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 15,961 positive cases confirmed in the state according to the Indiana State Department of Health — 277 among Clark County residents and 164 among Floyd County residents.
Once in-person operations resume, census takers will be using the most current guidance of safety — including the use of personal protective equipment — at that time.
This means all field-data and self responses are moved to Oct. 31. The apportionment counts are to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, with redistricting data to be delivered to states by July 31, 2021.
The data is used as a benchmark to appropriate billions on federal funding over the following decade, including monies for things like roads and schools, and programs such as Head Start, Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP.)
It also determines each state's number of seats in the House of Representatives and can be used to draw Congressional and state legislative districts.
"There's so much at stake as a result of census, especially federal funding," Indiana Rep Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said. "It's critical that everyone be counted so the state of Indiana and communities throughout the state receive their fair share of federal funding over the next decade.
"The implications of the census stretch out for a decade and beyond and it touches countless programs and initiatives."
He added that the count is imperative is making sure Hoosiers have proper representation in Congress.
But many have already taken advantage of the online option. A Facebook post seeking comment from residents resulted in more than a dozen people in a few hours reporting that they had already completed the survey, most saying it had taken between five and 15 minutes.
"Already done — less than five minutes," Veronica Medina, associate professor of sociology at IU Southeast commented. "Glad to be counted!"
Another person said it had been easy for her family, but understands that someone not familiar with computers may need assistance.
Phil Ellis, executive director at Community Action of Southern Indiana, said it's crucial to get accurate counts to help fund programs offered at the center, where last year they served 13,650 individuals. Head Start is funded through direct federal funds. Other programs, such as the energy assistance program — which helped 3,660 households between October 2018 and May 2018 and already 3,271 this season, the weatherization program and minority health initiatives are funded through federal dollars funneled through states.
"It's very important that persons do fill out that information," Ellis said. "That has an impact on the amount of federal and state dollars that we will receive into our community [and] those dollars go to help address the needs of our low income and other areas that we have.
"It just has an effect on all of us."
He added that he's concerned that with everything going on surrounding the pandemic — closures and restrictions, job layoffs and other effects, that not all people may have the census at the forefront.
"I'm very much concerned with that," he said. "I would compare it to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. What's immediately affecting them is where their priorities are and this virus, it's going to have a major impact because persons are not going to be concentrated on filling out the census form. Their immediate need is their shelter, their food and other needs."
As of Friday, Floyd County was 12th in the state for census completion with 62.1% of residents having completed the form online, by phone or through the mail at that time. Clark County was 24th with 59.1%
Sellersburg was listed as highest among cities and towns in the state, in 90th place with 61.1% complete. This was followed by Jeffersonville in 128th place with 59.4% complete; Clarksville in 154th place with 58.3% complete; New Albany in 188th place with 56.2% and Charlestown in 248th place with 53.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.