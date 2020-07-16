NEW ALBANY — The Rotary Club of New Albany and the Rotary Club’s District 6580 approved $6,000 in grant funding to support the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
The fund was established to purchase essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for Baptist Health Floyd staff and patients after the onset of the novel coronavirus in southern Indiana.
Through the District 6580 grant application program, the Foundation submitted a request for $3,000 to purchase masks, gowns, face shields and other PPE as needed for the hospital. The Rotary Club of New Albany approved the $3,000 request and District 6580, of which the Rotary Club of New Albany is a member, approved a $3,000 matching grant for the Foundation.
After the new infection control guidelines and regulations established because of COVID-19, masks, gowns, face shields and other protective gear are required to keep staff, patients and the community-at-large safe during the pandemic.
Hospitals throughout the nation were not prepared for the pandemic, which has led to a shortage of non-budgeted supplies including PPE. Funding from the Rotary Club will enable Baptist Health Floyd to purchase protective gear to ensure staff members, patients and hospital visitors are safe and to try to prevent the spread of the virus.
“With no end in sight for this pandemic and a shortage in hospital funding for these essential items that are in high demand, grant funding from the Rotary Club of New Albany will significantly impact the availability of protective supplies for the hospital,” said Meredith Lambe, Floyd Memorial Foundation executive director. “It will be reassuring knowing we have the resources needed to keep our community safe for the months ahead.”
More than $51,000 has been raised for the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The Foundation also received generous contributions from Samtec Cares and the Reminger Foundation along with individual and other corporate donations. These funds will continue to support the need for personal protective equipment to ensure a safe hospital environment.
For more information about how to make a donation to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, go to www.FloydFoundation.org or contact the Floyd Memorial Foundation at 812-949-5519.
