LOUISVILLE — On any other day, you’d find New Albany entrepreneur David Gramlin working on ways to turn recycled plastics into practical, everyday products. But in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis, he’s turned his focus to helping curb the spread of COVID-19.
Using LVL1, a “hackerspace” in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood as his home base, Gramlin is using simple machines and recycled plastics to rapid prototype and test parts for N95 masks and respirators. It’s part of a national maker trend that has emerged to help ensure that U.S. healthcare workers have the protective equipment they need for treating sick patients.
His blueprints come from other makers around the world by way of an open-source collective called Precious Plastic. Community members submit their designs and ideas, and Gramlin uses machines, including plastic shredders and extruders, to turn them into working prototypes. From there, he sends his findings on to larger research and manufacturing companies.
It’s the groundswell of partnerships like these, he said, that allow both the trial-and-error and mass-production phases to be handled quickly and cost-effectively.
“Right now there’s a worldwide shortage on facial respirators, ventilators and PPE,” Gramlin said. “They’re outsourcing anybody who has the capability to turn around parts, test them, and then give them information based on results.”
Starting with small-scale testing is important to not only save money, but also to avoid ending up with a large number of parts that don’t work, he said. With rapid prototyping, Gramlin can take various types of plastic, inject it into molds, and have a working part within 20 minutes to an hour.
“If something isn’t right, I can just go back to the drawing board and an hour later have a whole new production warmup,” he said. “I can have a lot of mess ups, but they’re all within the same day.”
Using recycled plastics in real-world applications is a passion for Gramlin, whose ultimate goal is to create a circular system for not just plastics, but glass, aluminum, paper and rubber that could greatly reduce the need for landfills. He operates a recyclables collection point at The Root coworking space in New Albany — although it’s currently on hold due to social distancing guidelines — and uses the space at LVL1 for building and beta testing.
Tiffany Haynie, secretary of the Board of Directors at LVL1, said the space is perfect for makers like Gramlin. “We enjoy being able to do anything that we can in support of any one of our members, especially when they’re helping with a national response,” she said. Although the current social restrictions prevent the community from rallying to help, she said they are doing as much as they can, such as donating plastic.
Gramlin is working on several part designs, including a simple N95 face mask and a larger, self-contained respirator that’s inspired by SCUBA diving equipment. Specifically, he’s testing designs for a part that would hold one-way air-check valves. Because they would need to be chemically resistant, he’s working with HDPE recycled plastics.
“I know his tenacity,” Haynie said. “If there’s something that he can do to help get through a testing phase, he’s going to get there. And get there as quickly as he can.”
