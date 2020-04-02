SOUTHERN INDIANA — Buying food and other basics at a grocery store has become much more difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Southern Indiana residents are facing financial strain after losing jobs and income due to the pandemic, and shopping at a busy store includes the risk of exposure.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is working to meet this increased need by providing free groceries and hygiene items to residents in Clark and Floyd counties during the pandemic. The organization is offering both curbside pickup and delivery, and the food is available for anyone in need of groceries during this time, according to Catherine Fitzgerald, corps officer with the organization.
The food includes fresh produce, canned goods and frozen meat, and hygiene kits include laundry detergent, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and sunscreen. Fitzgerald said the requests for food assistance is 270 percent higher than the same week last year.
The organization is serving families who have been picking up food every month for a long time, but they are receiving much more than usual to help them stay at home, she said. They are also seeing people who haven’t previously needed help with food.
“We’re seeing a lot of first timers, too — people who have never had to ask for food, people who recently have been laid off, and their normal income is way above the threshold, but now they don’t have any income,” Fitzgerald said. “Food stamps doesn’t turn around that fast, so we’re filling in the gap for them, too.”
Fitzgerald said the nonprofit is serving about 200 families a week for pickup and delivery. The Salvation Army has been distributing food daily, but starting next week, it is switching to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its New Albany location at 2300 Green Valley Road and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at its Clark County location at 528 Little League Boulevard.
The Salvation Army’s food distribution provides a safer way for people to receive their groceries during the pandemic, since they don’t have to go to a busy grocery store.
“It’s why we’re here,” she said. “It’s why we’re the Salvation Army. We know that although we all just want to stay home and hunker down, we just know that this is important, and people matter to us, so we’re going to be here doing our thing trying just to do everything in the safest way possible, not wanting to expose ourselves, not wanting to expose our clients to anything.”
Fitzgerald said the clients have been surprised to see how much they are receiving. Families and individuals are receiving packages of food that could last them about two weeks.
“I think they are really relieved that it isn’t just a bandaid for two or three days,” she said. “They can go home and stay in for a while knowing that they are going to have food.”
The service is helping the elderly and other at-risk populations, and the organization delivers to people in quarantine at their homes. Shelby Rayls with the Salvation Army said she has heard particularly positive responses to the food deliveries.
“People are saying how much they appreciate it, especially the seniors who live alone — they are able to call their friends, and they say, ‘I’ve told all my friends about you guys.’”
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana facilities are closed to normal traffic, including its thrift store. The organization is also dropping off goodie bags for kids with activities they can do at home.
The organization is not providing its usual utility and rent assistance due to an executive order temporarily blocking evictions and foreclosures in Indiana, but Fitzgerald notes that it helps people who fall between the cracks, like those who are evicted from hotels.
The Salvation Army also has a matching grant in place, so if someone donates money toward its COVID-19 response, there will be a 100 percent match from an anonymous donor until funds run out. Since the store is closed, the organization is in particular need of financial support.
“We’re just trying to get that word out about what we’re doing and how people can help, and money is the best way,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, we are taking some food donations, but really, the best thing for us is to be able to work with the food providers directly, that way we’re making sure with every box, we’re not just throwing random things in — we’re making sure there’s the right meals, there’s balance, there’s breakfast, there’s lunch, there’s dinner.”
New Albany resident Dannielle Fitzgerald is one of the recipients of the Salvation Army’s food deliveries. She and her husband were both laid off from their jobs because of the pandemic, and they live with her mother, who is on Social Security. It has been difficult for the three of them to buy essentials and care for her grandmother without their usual income, she said.
“I just got my final paycheck, and I can’t even access it right now — it’s much lower than normal, and I can’t do the normal grocery shopping,” she said. “I’ve went through a lot in life, and I’ve always been in the low income category all my life.”
Her mother was also exposed to the coronavirus at her doctor’s office, Dannielle said, and she appreciates having a delivery option from the Salvation Army that allows her to stay at home and prevent exposure. Her family received six boxes of food, and she is thankful to have enough to carry them through the next couple weeks.
“[The Salvation Army] helps save more lives than they understand,” she said.
