NEW ALBANY – The Sazerac Company, the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America, has started producing hand sanitizer for some of the world’s largest organizations in the healthcare, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.
Although production began at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, followed by The Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, it is being rolled out to all locations across the country including Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown and Northwest Ordinance Distilling (NOD) plant in New Albany.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling, located at the old Pillsbury plant in New Albany, is one of Sazerac’s newest facilities and employs nearly 200 people.
“Hoosiers are known for their ingenuity and resourcefulness,” Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-9), said in a news release. “This is just another example of how all of us come together in a time of need. My thanks to Northwest Ordinance Distilling and Sazerac for stepping up in this moment of crisis.”
If your business has a need for industrial hand sanitizer, fill out this form https://forms.gle/ywtypRX5iDqBHbMS7 or email info@sazerac.com and someone from Sazerac will get back to you.
“We have seen a great need for hand sanitizer from industries across the board – many of these organizations are desperate, as supplies have dwindled,” said Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer. “We have received requests to date for over five million bottles of sanitizer, which we are prepared to meet, and possibly more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.