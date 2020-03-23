COLLEGE BASKETBALL
On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 24, 1984: Jim Miller scored a game-high 19 points and Olden Polynice added 12 to lead seventh-seeded Virginia to a 50-48 victory over fourth-seeded IU in the East Regional final at the Omni in Atlanta.
Uwe Blab and Mike Giomi tallied 12 points apiece to pace the Hoosiers, who two days earlier had upset No. 1 seed North Carolina in the regional semifinals. Meanwhile freshman guard Steve Alford, who had 27 points in the upset of Michael Jordan and the Tar Heels, scored just six against the Cavaliers.
Indiana hit three more field goals than Virginia, however, the Cavs were 14 for 18 from the free throw line while the Hoosiers were 6 for 6.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 24, 2013: Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller combined for 31 points to lead top-seeded Indiana to a 58-52 victory over ninth-seeded Temple in an East Regional third-round game in Dayton, Ohio.
In addition to 16 points from Oladipo and 15 from Zeller, Will Sheehey added 10 points off the bench for the Hoosiers, outscored the Owls 32-23 in the second half to rally from a three-point halftime deficit.
Khalif Wyatt had a game-high 31 points for Temple.
March 24, 1983: Melvin Turpin tallied 16 points to lead four in double figures as third-seeded Kentucky outlasted second-seeded IU 64-59 in a Mideast Regional semifinal in Knoxville, Tenn.
Kenny Walker added 13, Jim Master 12 and Dirk Minniefield 11 for the Wildcats, who shot 62.8 percent (27 for 43) from the field.
Randy Wittman scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Hoosiers, while Blab added 17. The rest of the team, however, combined for just 24 points.
March 24, 1973: Bill Walton had 14 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 70-59 win over Indiana in the national semifinals in St. Louis.
Tommy Curtis tallied 22 points off the bench and Jamaal Wilkes added 13 for the Bruins, the six-time defending national champs.
Steve Downing tallied a game-high 26 points while John Ritter added 13 for the Hoosiers, who fell behind 40-22 at halftime and could never recover. Silver Creek graduate Steve Green tallied two points, on 1 of 7 shooting, for IU, which was in its second season under Bob Knight.
