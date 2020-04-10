SELLERSBURG — A Sellersburg police officer is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said when the patrolman started showing early symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he asked him to stay home. On Tuesday, the officer was tested in Clark County and on Thursday, that test returned positive. The chief said he believes the last day the officer worked was April 4.
"It was one of the calls that you don't ever want to get," Whelan said. "But you also have to look at how prevalent it is out in the community. It's not if, it's just when. It started out that way in the beginning and unfortunately it's true."
Whelan said the department, working with guidance from local, state and national health officials, began changing protocol in March. This included handling as many calls as possible over the phone if police presence wasn't a necessity, and using personal protective equipment more often on runs, although that has been in short supply.
Sellersburg is a smaller department — it has 16 officers now, soon to be 17. But one being out for the next two weeks is not expected to change operations, Whelan said. After all, officers are out occasionally for things like vacation or illness.
"It's not going to change business as far as that goes," Whelan said. "We're just more worried that he gets better and bounces back. That's our concern now."
Whelan said while one officer out won't affect things much, if two or three were, that could be a different story. But he's confident that other agencies would assist in that case, just as Sellersburg would if another department needed help.
"Obviously every department around here is going to help," he said. "We have the county, we have the state, and in any emergency all the law enforcement agencies around here work very well together.
"I think everyone is doing their part, along with the community, to try and fight this. I think in time we will get through [it]. This is going to be a battle that we will eventually come out of."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.