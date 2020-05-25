NEW ALBANY — Chris Romero knew he wanted to do something to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what better way than to put his woodworking skills to the test.
Romero, who enjoys woodworking as a hobby, came up with a unique and beautiful flag that will hang near the administration offices at Baptist Health Floyd.
But this is no ordinary flag.
Romero carved and nailed images to the flag that is made from common board. Among the 50 stars on this special flag is the medical emblem and the words “True Heroes” are carved along the bottom. There is also a heartbeat symbol in the middle of the flag which Romero carved by hand.
The flag was placed in a busy area of the hospital, near the cafeteria, where visitors and employees can see it daily.
“I wanted people to see it and know that these workers are true heroes,” said Romero, a Sellersburg resident. “I always have thought Floyd does a good job. My uncle is there now and they are taking good care of him.
“These people are exposed to it (coronavirus) every day. They see people suffer from it and that has to be hard. We know that the doctors and nurses are the true heroes. I wanted to make a flag for them and put something about heroes on it.”
Romero said it takes about five hours to complete a flag. He started out making service flags for veterans and his hobby has continued to grow. But he is not doing it for the money.
“This is not my full-time job, it’s just something I like to do,” he said. “I would say 90 percent of the flags I make are service flags, for veterans, and I am not going to charge them an arm and a leg. I am not looking to get rich off this. When you see people’s reactions you can’t put a dollar sign on that.”
Romero donated the flag recently to the hospital’s Liz Couch, director of quality, and Kelly McMinoway, vice president and chief nursing officer.
“I know the nurses, physicians and all of our support staff appreciate Chris’ donation to Baptist Health Floyd,” McMinoway said. “This type of appreciation, recognition and thoughtfulness makes us all feel good about the great work being done here at the hospital. It’s really a beautiful piece that we have displayed in a prominent area of the hospital.”
While the work is tedious, Romero said it’s all worth it to see people’s reaction.
“They liked the flag and that is all I was looking for. I was not looking to get my name out there. It’s something that will be there for a long time.
“That is the cherry on top to see people’s reaction to it.”
Romero said he would also like to make and donate flags to other area hospitals in the future.
