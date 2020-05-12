SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg residents looking to take a dip on hot summer days will have to wait until next year to enjoy the town's pool.
Town officials announced intentions to keep the Sellersburg Pool at Mosley Park closed for the duration of the 2020 season. Those involved in the process said that after reviewing the parameters of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" reopening plan, it became clear that enforcing social distancing measures and protecting the health of citizens would be a difficult task to accomplish.
“While some may be disappointed with this news, the [Sellersburg] Town Council knows this is the best decision given the negative financial impact to the town because of limited operations at the pool," Council President Brad Amos said in a release. "More importantly, we had to consider the adverse health risk to the families and teams that regularly use the pool. All things considered, the risk to our residents doesn’t outweigh the reward of opening.”
But it's not all bad news. Instead of the pool simply sitting idle for the year, officials are going to make the most of the closure by using the time to make much-needed upgrades to the facility.
The pool has been open since the mid-1960s. Since then, not much has been done to enhance the original footprint.
“When this council was elected, we all agreed now is the time to improve Sellersburg," council member and Parks Board Liaison Scott McVoy said in a news release. "We have heard over and over again to fix what we have. In addition to the coming improvements to our infrastructure, addressing our town owned park to make it true town amenity is another example of the efforts of this council to fulfill our promise.”
The town will seek a matching grant from the federal government to complete the project. The Federal Land and Water Conservation grant, if awarded, will be used to tackle multiple aspects of the Parks Master Plan that was conceived by the council in 2018.
Among the goals are plans to rehab existing pool supply lines, improve ADA access, and construct a new restroom and concession area, a new entrance area and a splash park. Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said that such a facelift will create an overall better experience for the roughly 800 annual members of the pool
“Although not opening our pool is extremely disappointing, we are not going to stand by to allow this time to go to waste," Smith said. “Because dollars within the Park Board’s budget will no longer be used to open and operate the pool, the Town Council, Parks Board, and I are now working as a team to leverage those dollars to make the biggest impact possible to Mosley Park and the Sellersburg Pool.”
If the town is unable to secure the grant, it will still work with its budget to complete portions of the master plan, including to the pool and the park as a whole.
The point of the effort would be to create a new and improved centerpiece for the town. Smith pointed to parks in neighboring municipalities as inspiration for making similar improvements.
"When it comes to parks, I’ve come to look at them not just as a facility, but a way to facilitate community," Smith said. "We look at what neighboring municipalities have done to step up their game, and we really don’t have that community centerpiece here in Sellersburg. That’s what we want this to be. We want to do something that’s nice, that’s classy. It’s something the community can be proud of."
