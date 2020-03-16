SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the state of Indiana moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local restaurants are facing uncertain times.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of in-person service at restaurants, bars and nightclubs across Indiana for the rest of the month, but establishments can still provide delivery and takeout services. Some Southern Indiana restaurants have decided to suspend all operation during this period, while others are transitioning from full-service to carryout and delivery options.
NEW ALBANY
Brand Hospitality Group owner Ian Hall, who runs both The Exchange and Brooklyn & The Butcher in downtown New Albany, said carryout options and curbside pickup will be available at The Exchange, while Brooklyn & The Butcher will be closed during this time.
“It’s not a decision we want to make,” he said. “It’s not something I’d ever given any thought to,” he said. “Running restaurants, you always have concerns with volume of business, and it’s a thin margin business that we operate in, so it’s going to hurt a little bit along the way, but I hope on the backside of it that we come out a little stronger.”
The Exchange already offers carryout service, and a few months ago, it launched online ordering. Over the past few days, the restaurant has been working to add menu items for curbside pickup and carryout, and the food is also available through food delivery services such as GrubHub and Postmates.
Hall said his restaurants faced a bit of a dip in sales last week, but the weekend was busy with many people still in their usual routines. In addition to ordering food for takeout and delivery, he encourages customers to buy gift cards to provide additional cash flow to the restaurants.
The restaurants are now looking for ways to keep the staff busy and employed during this period, and the Brand Hospitality Group staff will continue to operate in what capacity they can, he said.
“We have a large staff here of over 75 employees, so I know there’s obviously concern for those folks, as we’re concerned for them as well,” Hall said. “We’ll take this time to probably do some extra cleaning around the restaurant and maybe some detail work with the down time that we have. We have to look at this in the most positive light. We’re right around the corner from spring, so we’re working on our spring menu development right now, and that gives us a little extra time to do some testing in-house, which is sometimes really hard to do when you’re running an existing restaurant.”
Floyd County resident Allen Howie dined-in for lunch Monday at The Exchange in New Albany. He was saddened to learn that the restaurant will have close in-person service, but he is relieved the carryout and delivery service is allowed during this time.
“I hope people take advantage of that, because that’s a way all of us can support these small local businesses,” he said. “It goes beyond the local business to the individual people who work here who depend on all of us showing up, so if we’re going to have an in-staff lunch at my [workplace], I’m going to order online, pick it up and bring it back to the office.”
Wick’s Pizza Parlor in downtown New Albany will continue offering takeout and delivery. General manager Bradley Fair, who is also the vice president of Develop New Albany, said the situation is “mind-boggling.” Sales have already been down at the restaurant over the past week.
“None of us really know what to do, but at the same time, it’s almost impossible to complain, because we’re all in the same boat together,” he said. “I think Wick’s, as a whole, our goal is to support each other and our community in whatever way that we can and, at the same time, follow the advice of our government officials who are giving us instruction.”
Fair said businesses are trying to stay positive as they move forward, and he encourages people to continue to support local restaurants, whether they are buying gift cards or ordering takeout/delivery.
“All we can do is work together and get through it,” he said. “It’s out of everybody’s control and out of everybody’s hands, so it’s just getting through.”
On Monday, Mayor Jeff Gahan met with owners of restaurants, bars and shops in New Albany to address worries about the financial strain placed on business owners, employees and families, according to a press release from the City of New Albany. The mayor will request assistance from state and federal leaders to provide assistance to those affected, the release stated.
“We are going to get through this,” Gahan said. “It’s going to take some time – but we will get through this.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
The Red Yeti restaurant in downtown Jeffersonville had not yet announced its plans as of 5 p.m. Monday. Manager Priscilla Hernandez said the restaurant started feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on business last Wednesday, and sales definitely went down during the weekend.
She said she is concerned about how the closing of in-person dining will affect service industry workers, particularly those with limited health benefits.
“I’m not so concerned financially myself, because I’m a little older, and I have a husband who also works full-time,” she said. “I kind of prepared myself for this situation, so I’m not as financially hurt, however, I am 40 years old and I’ve been through life and I’ve seen a lot of things, and I know there are going to be a lot of people in this position.”
Travis Vasconcelos dined at the Red Yeti Monday for lunch. He said he knows these closures are necessary to control the coronavirus situation, but the situation is unlike anything he has experienced in his lifetime. He eats out frequently, and this will have a “profound effect” on his life.
He plans to order carryout frequently during this time, particularly at local restaurants, he said, and he worries how service industry workers will get by with the closure of in-person dining.
The Alcove, a bar in downtown Jeffersonville, announced its decision to temporarily close its doors 45 minutes before the governor issued the order. Co-owner Chris Palmer said they were two weeks away from opening Close Enough Cafe, a coffeeshop/deli located two doors down from the bar, but those plans are now on hold.
Since the team at the Alcove does not have employer-sponsored health insurance, Palmer is concerned about what effects the coronavirus pandemic will have on the staff, particularly as they face a lack of income. He hopes they will be able to receive assistance during the closure from groups such as the United States Bartenders Guild and local service industry groups.
Palmer said he views the order to close in-person dining service as the right move, and he didn’t want to run the risk of people getting sick. Many regular customers have voiced their support and asked how they can help, he said, and this weekend, he noticed that their employees were tipped particularly well.
“I really hope that this is an opportunity for our community to come together and kind of rise above and prove that we are a community, and I’m hoping do so in any capacity that we can,” he said.
NEW KROGER HOURS
Southern Indiana Kroger stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.