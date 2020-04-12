Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.