JEFFERSONVILLE — Management at Southern Indiana’s only homeless shelter remain vigilant in protecting residents from the spread of COVID-19 as Indiana’s stay-at-home order goes into its third week.
As of Tuesday, there were just over 70 residents sheltering-in-place at Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville, shelter manager Paul Stensrud confirmed. The facility went on lockdown a few weeks ago, with staff not allowing new residents in and keeping those already there limited to trips such as for medication or other essential items.
There are now three large tents in the parking lot adjacent to the shelter, all set up since Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order went into effect March 24. One for new men arriving to the shelter, one for women and children and one in case any need to be isolated due to symptoms or who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there were 12 men, women or children staying in the outer tents, and no one in isolation. Residents are all required to shower when first arriving and their temperature, blood pressure and oxygen levels are checked daily. Everything is disinfected regularly.
Three residents were previously taken for testing due to having symptoms, but all the tests have returned negative.
“Everybody has tested negative so we’re still praying,” Stensrud said.
Although the weather has been relatively mild the past few weeks, and although he said the tents are very sturdy, the team keeps a close watch on any weather threats. On Tuesday, Stensrud was monitoring potential overnight storms. If needed, they would be able to bring people outside into the shelter building hallway until bad weather passes.
“They’re non-symptomatic so technically we could bring them into the shelter,” he said, adding that it’s still best to try to keep the populations separated for safety. “I don’t want to pack the shelter system so we’re using the outside as a secondary shelter more or less for overflow.
“We’re trying to divide up that population a little bit so we don’t have 100 people inside.”
He said that when it comes to weather, the large tents can be safer than being outside in a smaller encampment elsewhere.
“A lot of these folks...come from the streets that are normally in tents in the woods where there’s a threat of falling branches, something that could hurt them,” he said. “So with us being in an open parking lot, we definitely feel safer with no debris.
“But it’s always a concern so we stay on top of it.”
Even with a lower population than normal inside the shelter — there were about 100 last year at this time — Stensrud said stress can run high. Just like many others in the community, those staying at the shelter are facing uncertainties with jobs and anxiety about health and families.
“You’ve got a lot of people in the shelter...a Heinz 57 mix more or less,” he said. “It’s a little bit from the jail, it’s a little bit from the community, it’s a little bit from other agencies. Mixing all kinds of different individuals together with different personalities, it can be pretty challenging.”
But the problem may be more compounded — Stensrud said about 70 percent of their average population already deals with mental health issues.
“Our mental health status has been challenging because some of them just don’t understand why we’re doing what we’re trying to do,” he said. “And we can’t just let them go out and walk because we don’t know where they’re going to go or what they’re going to get connected to.
“We’re trying our best in-house and on property to do walks around the building just to let them try to release some of that stress that they’re feeling.”
Shelter staff are also still doing case management, to try to help residents get back on their feet. They have been working with the BMV to get identification updated, and some residents have had job interviews set up through the online meeting platform Zoom.
“So once a business opens up hopefully by the end of the month, they will already have jobs,” he said.
“We’ve got a good system in play, it’s just waiting for the corona to go away for normal life. Our main concern right now is just trying to keep our residents safe.”
