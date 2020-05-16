SOUTHERN INDIANA — Judging by the traffic on the street, the vehicles parked at stores and the people enjoying meals and drinks inside local restaurants, Southern Indiana officials said the first week of partial reopening was encouraging.
But Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity all cautioned the public Friday to remain vigilant and to follow safety guidelines as concerns over COVID-19 continue.
“I think we need to remain cautious and be mindful of social distancing,” Moore said.
The Jeffersonville mayor said he was pleased to see people back out enjoying restaurants and other businesses this week.
“I saw something I think we’ve always taken for granted in the past and that’s people just going about their normal lives,” Moore said. “I’m sure everybody has been feeling a bit cooped up over the last six weeks.”
In Clarksville, Baity said business parking lots began to fill back up toward the end of the week.
“As far as I know, we haven’t had any issues as a result of places opening back up,” he said.
Clarksville hasn’t added any additional restrictions for businesses beyond those mandated at the state level. Baity said one issue that could affect how soon businesses can get back to normal speed is child care. With many childcare facilities closed, Baity said it may take some time for all employees to be able to report back to work.
“The employer says ‘hey, we’re going to open up on X date,’ but they still have childcare issues to deal with,” he said.
Many New Albany restaurants didn’t reopen for in-person service until later in the week, and Gahan said he respected their diligence in ensuring they were prepared to resume normal operations.
“I was happy to see that just because some of the restaurants could have opened on Monday, they decided internally that they weren’t ready and they needed to take some additional steps,” he said.
The city partnered with Develop New Albany to provide reopening kits to several local businesses this week. Gahan said that while most people have safety steps like hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a mask memorized by now, it’s critical that they are not dismissed just because of the partial reopening.
“Those steps are going to be more important now than they were when we first started this two months ago,” he said.
Restaurant owner Ian Hall and his team reopened The Exchange pub + kitchen and Brooklyn and the Butcher on Thursday in New Albany. He said signs were pointing to a strong first weekend.
“We are basically booked up at this point for reservations on Friday and Saturday,” Hall said. “From a capacity standpoint, as the restrictions are lifted I think we will continue to see an increase in guest counts.”
The restaurants are housed in larger buildings, which Hall said means they can still hold several customers even at 50 percent capacity. Though the restaurants have seen a steady curbside business over the last eight weeks, Hall said he believes customers “are missing that experience of dining with us.”
After having to lay off the majority of hourly staff, Hall said the two restaurants had about 90 percent of their workers agree to come back for the reopening.
“I feel confident we will see an increase in business, it will just be very important that we continue to do things the correct way and make our guests feel comfortable with the standards and procedures we have put in place to keep everyone safe,” he said.
