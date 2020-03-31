SOUTHERN INDIANA — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and the U.S., local hospitals and health departments continue to assess their preparedness plans.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Clark County had reported 45 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with one death — a 57-year-old man who died Tuesday at Clark Memorial Health. The Floyd County Health Department reported 27 cases as of Tuesday afternoon but only counts residents of the county; there had been 58 people test positive within Floyd County at that time, with some from other areas.
FLOYD COUNTY
Dr. Krishna Konijeti, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, said Tuesday in an email that staff has seen an uptick in cases.
"We’ve seen a steady, daily increase with some days of much more rapid 'exponential' rise, but no decrease," he said.
Angie Glotzbach, marketing and public relations specialist at Baptist Health Floyd, confirmed that as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, there were 12 patients being treated at the hospital for the coronavirus, with 43 others under investigation. As of the same time the previous day, there were 13 patients being treated with 40 people under investigation.
She said there are currently 73 ventilators available for use within the Kentuckiana Region of Baptist Health — this includes Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health LaGrange.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an order this week allowing for hospitals to expand surge capacity, and temporarily loosening restrictions on where medical professionals are allowed to work in the state.
The Floyd County hospital has 236 beds in total with the capability to add 48 for surge; as of Tuesday, they had already added 16 and could add more as necessary, Glotzbach said in an email. There are 16 total ICU beds at the hospital at this time.
She said the hospital currently has "adequate supplies of personal protective equipment to safely care for patients and staff," however, donations of commercially-manufactured personal protective equipment — such as masks, gowns and gloves — are being accepted by the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
CLARK COUNTY
The Clark County Health Department's 45 cases confirmed as of Tuesday show an increase of 533% from the same time last week, Bridgett Hanlon, regional director for marketing and community outreach at Clark Memorial, said Wednesday in an email. Health officials have said the number of cases is expected to increase over the next two weeks.
"As a result, we are currently working to expand our emergency preparedness to include this potential surge of patients," Hanlon said in the email. This includes working closely with Clark Memorial's sister hospital, Scott Memorial Health, as well as others in the region — Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd, Columbus Regional, Harrison County Hospital, King's Daughters' Health and Schneck Medical Center.
She said that Clark Memorial has 236 beds in standard times, but is preparing to repurpose areas within the hospital to add more.
"Hospitals across the country are adding beds to meet the needs of their communities and our current licensed bed counts may not be an accurate picture of what our response would be in an emergency scenario," she said. Due to this, an accurate count of ventilators the hospital will have was not available Wednesday.
But the hospital's personal protective equipment supply may soon take a hit. On Monday, the hospital began working under a "universal mask protocol," which means that all clinical and non-clinical staff are required to wear them while in the hospital.
"Universal mask protocol will tax our supply of [personal protective equipment] significantly," she said. "However, we think this is the safest way that we can keep employees and patients protected as the number of cases in Southern Indiana continue to rise."
The hospital is accepting donations of the following unused supplies and equipment: Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks, respirator masks rated N95 or higher, face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes, disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns, disposable non-latex gloves, disposable surgical caps, disposable foot covers, antimicrobial wipes and hand sanitizer.
Hanlon said while the hospital is accepting homemade face masks as well, they have not yet been given clearance to use them.
INDIANA, KENTUCKY SUPPLY PROJECTIONS
According to a data tool released last week by the Washington University Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the U.S. is on tract to reach peak hospital surge and peak deaths on April 16. The data as of Wednesday at noon show that if social distancing and other preventive measures continue, there will be 2,607 COVID-19-related deaths on that day alone in the U.S. with 93,765 total by Aug. 4.
It shows that the U.S. will be short 18,905 ICU beds at the time of peak and 84,671 beds short overall. It's projected that the U.S. will need 31,082 ventilators at the time of peak.
The data tool has changed since it went live last week. As of Tuesday, it projected 26,381 ventilators needed as of the peak date of April 15, with a shortage of 13,658 ICU beds and 54,046 overall beds in the U.S.
It also breaks the numbers down state by state, taking into account information such as whether or not stay-at-home orders were issued and when, whether businesses were limited to essential services only and when educational institutions were closed to in-person teaching.
As of Wednesday at noon, it showed Indiana on track to need 436 ventilators on the peak date for hospital resources of April 19. It's expected that on that date, the state will need 545 ICU beds, which it is equipped to handle with 704. Total beds expected to be needed is 3,635, of an available 8,485. There are 36 COVID-19-related deaths expected just on the peak death date of April 18.
Kentucky was expected to need 186 ventilators by May 16, the peak hospital resource date. The state is expected to need 234 ICU beds, which it has with a total of 448. Kentucky is expected to need 1,561 total beds of the 6,210 available.
The peak day for deaths in Kentucky is projected to be 15 on May 14 alone, with 815 total by Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.