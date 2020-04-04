SOUTHERN INDIANA – The coronavirus pandemic has forced Indiana schools to make rapid adjustments as they learn from home, and with the spread of COVID-19, students will not be able to return to the classroom this school year.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick ordered Thursday for all Indiana schools to remain closed throughout the end of the school year and to continue remote learning amid the pandemic. In Southern Indiana, school officials are working to develop plans for the remainder of the semester as faculty, students and parents adjust to a new reality.
Schools must submit a continuous learning plan to the Indiana Department of Education by April 17. Schools must offer 160 instructional days instead of the usual 180 days required each year, or they must offer at least 20 days of remote learning between April 2 and the end of the school year.
On Friday, Greater Clark County Schools announced its action plan for the rest of the semester, including an updated schedule. The rest of the year will be a mixture of eLearning days and waiver days. Graduation ceremonies are tentatively set for June 12 and June 13, but all school activities are canceled for the rest of the year in accordance with the executive order.
Greater Clark’s Communities in Schools will not be providing childcare services for the rest of the school year. Until May 15, the school district and Aramark are providing free grab and go meals, and a food service plan following May 15 will be announced at a later date.
Brad Snyder, superintendent for the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., was expecting the announcement, and he appreciates having the guidance set out by the state leaders on how to proceed.
He said one of the main discussions for the school district moving forward will be how many instructional days and waiver days to schedule between April 20 and the last day on May 29 — the district already has a plan in place up to April 17. He hopes to bring recommendations for the updated calendar at the school board’s April 13 meeting.
“It comes down to the debate of quality and quantity – how much is enough, and how good is it?” he said. “We don’t want to have a lot of days and low quality. We want to have as many days that we can have with good quality. We have initial planning [Friday] morning and a debriefing, and we’re going to reflect over the weekend and work with teachers.”
Snyder said although there have been challenges with eLearning during the first week, he is pleased with how students and faculty have adjusted.
“I still firmly believe it’s going to get better,” he said. “It’s not, let’s be honest, the best, but it is what we have. We’ve just got to make the very best of the situation, get creative, do all we can with the delivery and give students something to do when they have no place to go.”
Clemen Perez-Lloyd, superintendent at West Clark Community Schools, said the district is continuing to figure out the plans for the rest of the school year.
“We need, first of all, to face this reality that nobody really expected,” she said. “We’re feeling the pressure in being so sensitive in how this impacts seniors. My heart just breaks for them and what they will have to endure — and they will. People are strong, and we will make adjustments as we see fit so that they are by no means penalized, but they can all get their requirements to make sure they graduate.”
West Clark just completed its first week of eLearning, and next week, it is beginning a schedule of eLearning from Tuesday to Thursday and waiver days on Monday and Friday, which was scheduled to continue until May 1, according to Perez-Lloyd. School officials will evaluate whether to proceed with a similar schedule past May 1, and it will be among the agenda items for the school board’s April 16 virtual meeting.
Tina Bennett, superintendent at Clarksville Community Schools, said there is already an eLearning plan in place for April, and the administration will discuss plans for a continued eLearning plan and an updated school schedule for the rest of the school year, which will be addressed at the school board’s April 14 virtual meeting.
“Our teachers and staff are amazing and are embracing this new learning model, which we are coming to know as the new normal,” she said. “The decisions needed moving forward after yesterday’s announcement are, what does May look like?”
So far, eLearning has been been off to a strong start, Bennett said, and the school district is distributing Chromebooks to students to assist with eLearning and providing packets for those who still do not have the technology.
A NEW REALITY
Larra Foster is the mother of triplets, Bradley, Cody and Haley, who are all seniors at Jeffersonville High School. Although they have adjusted well to the eLearning, it is difficult for them to be stuck at home, and it is tough for the family knowing the seniors will not be returning to their school.
“Bradley plays baseball, and he was looking forward to the season starting,” she said. “Cody was cast as the lead in the spring play and he was looking forward to that. It is hard, and they are bummed not to be able to be with friends and participate in all the senior activities.”
The uncertainty surrounding their graduation ceremony has also been difficult, Foster said.
“These are the only three kids that my husband and I have, and if we didn’t get to see them graduate, that would be a huge big deal to us,” she said.
Pam McCoy, who teaches special education, government and economics at Jeffersonville High School, said remote teaching has went smoothly, since the district previously had an eLearning plan in place, but she misses the face-to-face interactions with her students. The situation has also been hard on her daughter, Andrea, who is a senior at Charlestown High School.
“What I’m getting from students is they miss going to school, they miss seeing teachers and they miss seeing their friends,” she said.
Emily North, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said it is frustrating that she will not have the senior year experience she expected.
“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “I guess I was more optimistic — I was hoping we would be able to go back in May, but every week just seems to get worse. It’s been nice to have Zoom meetings and still be able to see my friends, but it’s weird not being able to see them at lunch and not being able to see my teachers.”
Ashleigh Volmer, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, said it’s been emotional knowing that she will not be finishing her senior year in school, but she has been keeping positive by staying busy and keeping in touch with her friends.
“It’s very disappointing that I won’t have that last senior walk through,” she said. “With prom, I had my dress and everything, and it’s very disappointing that we won’t get to have that.”
Justin Snelling, a science teacher at Charlestown Middle School, is trying to be flexible with his students as they adjust to eLearning. He is talking to students on Google Meet, and students are watching videos and doing virtual labs in place of their usual science lab work.
He is concerned not just about their education, but also their social and emotional health, he said, and he is checking on students to make sure they’re doing OK.
“We’re all understandably disappointed, but we understand the situation and want keep families and kids safe,” he said. “We’re obviously having to completely redesign the way we deliver instruction. We’re receiving a lot of support from administrators and working closely with them to find unique methods to reach students and give them some sense of normalcy during this chaotic experience.”
