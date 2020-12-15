SOUTHERN INDIANA — Jury trials in Indiana have been pushed back to March 1, under an order issued Monday by the state supreme court due to COVID-19. But even with delays, Southern Indiana courts say they'll work to keep everything as on track as possible as the pandemic continues.
The order issued at the start of the week by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush states that despite safety precautions taken by local governments and courts, jury trials remain an especially high risk as cases continue to climb.
“We have hope that 2021 will bring improved conditions," Rush said in a Monday news release. "But hoping is not enough. There is more we must do, and we must act now. Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations, including through remote proceedings.”
It's not the first time this year Indiana has issued a statewide order related to jury trials specifically. Early in the pandemic, such trials were put on hold and had resumed with local plans in place for safety — such as the logistics of securing a full jury and keeping jurors separated during the trial.
The state also initially issued orders in April to limit court proceedings to only those most essential for justice and safety, those decisions have since been put in the hands of the local courts.
Rush's order this week comes just days after Floyd County released a similar one, which was scheduled to be in effect through Jan. 25.
"This was not an unexpected decision by the Indiana Supreme Court considering the numbers that appear every day regarding all the new COVID cases," said Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody.
As of Tuesday, the state department of health reported a total of 434,642 cases among Hoosiers, 4,347 of them new. In Floyd County, the reported case total stands at 4,273 — 28 new. In Clark County, there have been 6,967 cases, 75 of them new as of Tuesday's report.
Cody said that in his court, he estimates that there could be up to 15 jury trials set between now and the start of March, likely 10 of them criminal cases. But with the potential for defendants to request a continuance, which is common, it's not certain that all would have gone to trial during this time.
"I don't know that this will affect our other court operations to any extent because we're all pretty much able to adapt," Cody added. "I assume that we'll have a mix of hearings that are done strictly telephonically, via Zoom...and we'll have some in-person bench trials.
"So we'll have a mix but I think we've adapted well enough we can keep relatively current."
He added that despite the restrictions and need to change course multiple times throughout the past nine months, which includes only having the necessary parties in court in person. "I think we have done extremely well," Cody said. "I'm very proud of my sisters and brother on the bench here in how they have handled things."
During the period this year when jury trials had resumed, he said that in at last two cases, the juries were selected at an off-site location due to the numbers involved.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said while he understands the need for more safety precautions right now, he knows this will continue to push back some trials that were already pushed back.
"The real problem for us is obviously we want to get cases resolved," he said, adding that over the course of 2020, "It's been a once-in-a-100-year operation but I'm really proud of how we've adapted."
Southern Indiana defense attorney Dave Mosley said while he doesn't anticipate any of his current clients to be affected much by the order to delay trials — especially since some are out on bond and not dependent upon a trial or other resolution to be released — it can affect people with new cases between now and March.
"I think the worse part of it is people can still be arrested and held and if you're not guilty and you couldn't make bond, your only remedy would be trial," Mosley said.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he's concerned about what the order could do to "greatly delay citizens of Clark County getting justice in some of the cases that are pending," he said, adding that as prosecutor he tries to get cases moved along as quickly as possible.
"However, I do fully understand and appreciate the reasoning of the Supreme Court and their order," he said. "Obviously the safety of citizens who are called to be jurors are of very high importance so it's important to take a pause. ..."
In the fall, Clark County was able to complete the six-year-old murder trial of Joseph Oberhansley, which included an out-of-town jury selection to secure the 12 jurors and four alternates needed.
The trial was livestreamed to the public and closed to spectators to allow jurors to be safely spaced in the courtroom. Clear partitions were in place in front of attorney tables and court staff areas.
"I think the Oberhansley trial went off well," Mull said. "We were able to buckle down and work hard and get a very complex trial conducted and successfully completed during this pandemic."
But he added that the process did "illustrate the fact that such trials do require a large number of people being congregated in close proximity," he said. "So to the extent that we can avoid endangering them and their families, I am full in support of any of those measures that we can use to keep people safer."
The cases which will take precedence when they're allowed to resume will first be anyone who's filed a motion for a speedy trial, then Mull said they will try to prioritize those cases with the most serious charges.
Judge Vicki Carmichael, presiding judge in Clark County and chair of the Resuming Court Operations Task Force for the Indiana Supreme Court, said she knows courts have been affected by COVID-19, and that they've adapted to remain open to the degree possible, as required in the Indiana Constitution.
"The Indiana Supreme Court has allowed us to conduct hearings remotely, and this has allowed us to continue operating efficiently," Carmichael said in an email. "The Indiana Office of Court Services provided all trial court judges with Zoom licenses and a platform on the Indiana Supreme Court website to broadcast proceedings in order to provide public access to court proceedings.
"In Clark County, we have limited the number of people in the courthouse, required masks and temperature checks, and reduced the presence of court staff – all to protect the employees, litigants, attorneys and general public."
However jury trials in Clark and Floyd counties, even when they were able to resume several months ago, have been very limited.
One of the Clark adaptations has been to conduct as many hearings as possible virtually with people incarcerated in the jail — something Clark County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said has gone over smoothly. It's streamlined operations and security by not having to have officers physically take inmates through public hallways to court, and something he believed could still be beneficial even after the pandemic.
"I think the only responsible thing to do during a pandemic is adapt how you can make safer, and after coming out of the pandemic, looking at what you've changed and see if you can further advance daily operations based on some of the changes that were made due," Maples said.
"You have to take these things as a lesson — what did we learn, how can we improve? And Zoom conferencing is one of the things that I think has streamlined the courts drastically and has been extremely beneficial to the system."
