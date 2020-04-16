INDIANA — Even as the number of positive COVID-19 cases — some resulting in death — continues to climb in the state and U.S., local health officials say Southern Indiana facilities are currently equipped to treat anyone who needs it.
LATEST NUMBERS
As of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. there had been more than 250 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed in residents of Clark and Floyd counties — 137 in Clark and 116 in Floyd, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Nine Clark County residents and five Floyd County residents have died. The positive cases and mortalities are reported to the patient’s home county, regardless of where they were treated for the virus.
“You can work in Floyd County, go to [Baptist Health Floyd] with all your care, but if your address is in Clark County, that’s our case to follow up on,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “It just keeps it clean from a data standpoint.
“People can rest assured that our death totals are accurate. We want to keep them low but we want to be transparent and accurate in what we report is going on.”
Statewide, there had been 8,955 positive cases reported as of the end of Tuesday with 436 deaths.
MORTALITY RATES
The first positive case was confirmed March 6 in a Marion County resident; the first patient to have died from the disease was reported 10 days later on March 16. Between that first death and April 13, Indiana averaged a mortality rate for the disease at 4.96% of those with the disease, with the death rate being 4.53% as of April 13 itself.
The death rate as of April 13 was 4.5% among Floyd County residents who had tested positive, no matter where they were treated; with Clark County residents, it was 6%. The first deaths were confirmed among Clark County residents April 1 and Floyd County residents April 2, respectively.
“What we’re seeing is about one out of every five tested is coming back positive,” Yazel said. “And about 5- to 10- percent of the ones who test positive are becoming what I call severely ill whether they pass or require prolonged ICU stays.
“That’s not really out of line with what we’re seeing other places.”
At a news conference last week, officials with Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville reported that about 25 to 30 people were being seen every day for screening, testing or treatment. But even among those who have it, not all cases are severe enough to warrant hospitalization.
Yazel, who is also an emergency room doctor at Clark Memorial Health, said when making a determination on whether a patient should be hospitalized, he takes into account their age and any underlying health conditions, oxygen levels and breathing ability.
“But even in those patients that can be a little misleading because for some reason with COVID, people can tolerate lower oxygen levels than other conditions,” he said. “So I really watch how hard you’re working to breathe. If you’re using a lot of your other abdominal muscles to assist on your breathing, then that’s certainly a point where I would consider moving you to the hospital.”
HOSPITAL RESOURCES
As of April 14 at 11:59 p.m., there were 2,895 ventilators in Indiana, 14.6% of which were in use for COVID-related treatment. Another 11.4% were being used in non-COVID-related conditions, and 74% were available.
During the same time period, there were 2,948 ICU beds in the state, which shows an increase of 28 in the state from the previous day. Of these, 25% were in use for patients with COVID-19 or symptoms, 29.4% were being used for non-COVID related conditions and 45.6% were still open for use.
In Floyd County, there were 11 ventilators in use as of Wednesday with 22 available at Baptist Health Floyd, Julie Garrison, regional marketing manager for Baptist Health, said in an email after speaking with Baptist Health Floyd interim President Matt Bailey, Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Krishna Konijeti. The hospital can draw on others within the system if needed, she said. There were currently 38 patients being treated in the hospital for the disease.
“At Baptist Health Floyd, we are prepared to take care of the community during this global pandemic and currently have the supplies and staffing we need,” according to the email. “We are working closely with the Floyd County Health Department and their medical director Dr. Tom Harris. We also have a strong relationship with other District 9 hospitals and emergency management teams are meeting frequently to share resources. We are also here for the community for any emergency health needs.
“We are taking all necessary precautions to provide safe patient care for any medical concern. The community support of the Floyd Memorial Foundation has been amazing as well, with donations of supplies, funds and special meals for our staff.”
In Clark County, officials at Clark Memorial Health said during a news conference last week that of the 18 ventilators available, seven were in use at that time and ICU beds were available. Although there are contingency plans to open other areas of the hospital for use in treating patients with the coronavirus, that hasn’t been needed yet.
Yazel said things are looking better than he thought a few weeks ago — both with the numbers of positive cases, deaths and hospital resources.
“We’re in a much better position than I thought we would be,” he said, adding that treating anyone who needs it has not been an issue at all. “I thought we would be a lot more strained from a resource side of things than we are now. I thought we’d really be starting to think about enacting some contingency plans and overflow areas of the hospital.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ve been able to meet it and had adequate bed space, that our [personal protective equipment] is holding up...we’ve never gotten in trouble from a ventilator side of things, [and] that’s always been a big concern of mine.”
Yazel attributed the current situation to practices put in place by officials — mandates on staying home, closing or limiting non-essential businesses, and many people who are complying with social distancing and stay-at-home orders. He added that location — being further from some of the first and largest hot spots in the country — has helped.
“I think by the time it got to us, people had seen some of the horror stories from Washington state, New York City,” he said. “So they’re taking things more serious.”
But it’s not clear if Southern Indiana has experienced a surge yet — the case when hospital resources are at max capacity before trending downward in usage.
“If your ICU beds are really starting to run out, you’re starting to hold a lot of ICU patients in the ER waiting to go upstairs, your ventilators are at max use...and the next couple days afterward you see that start to downtrend again, thats when I think we’ll know there’s a surge,” he said. “But it’s easy to get fooled — you could have two or three quiet days and then another blowup.”
ER CAPACITY Yazel said in Clark County, he’s been seeing about half the ER patients as before coronavirus — about 60 to 70 per day versus about 120 in normal times. Part of this is because hospitals have suspended elective surgeries for now, and he thinks a lot of people are staying home for minimal issues.
This means there is ample staff and beds for patients.
“That’s nice that some people have stayed home for some routine stuff so we can focus our attention on the very sick COVID patients,” he said. But he added that he’s concerned some people who need immediate care are staying away out of fear.
“There are still plenty of people who are having heart attacks and appendicitis and things like that,” Yazel said. “If you need to come in and your condition would make you go to the ER, please still come in. I want to make sure that people are still comfortable and know they’ll be protected in that scenario.”
