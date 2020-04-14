SOUTHERN INDIANA — With the coronavirus putting industries on hold and employees out of work, more Hoosiers are in need of a helping hand.
Stepping up to answer that call has been local food pantries. There, people can stock up on everyday items to keep their kitchens full.
Normally, most area pantries focus on low-income families. Spikes in patronage aren’t uncommon during times like summer and spring break, when children are out of school.
Some pantries, like Hope Southern Indiana, have now loosened those restrictions to serve anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision has allowed more people to have access to much-needed food supplies.
“We have never seen this sort of an increase in this short of a time,” said Angie Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana.
The Hope pantry on Bono Road in New Albany has seen its client base increase by 42.3% during the health and economic crisis. From March 1 to April 13 of last year, the location served 493 families, totaling out to 1,200 people.
In that same time frame this year, 702 families have utilized the service — equalling an increase of nearly 500 people.
“Since COVID started, we’ve had 133 new families that have never visited at all come in from March 1 to April 13,” Graf said. “In the same amount of time in 2019, we had 52 families. Last year, we served a little over 12,000 people through our pantry. This year we’re definitely going to beat that number.”
Executive director Kara Brown of the Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville said she has seen a similar uptick. Between March 16 and April 1, 124 more clients came in this year than that same timeframe just one year prior.
Many of those are first-time clients, too.
“Some days we’ve seen as many as 70 clients,” Brown said. “It’s just that we’re open a few less hours. People are here in a shorter amount of time, which makes it a lot busier all at once.”
Each person gets at least $25 worth of groceries per visit, Brown estimated, with that figure rising for each additional family member. Nearly $94,000 worth of groceries have been given out by Hope between March 1 and April 13.
To make sure there is enough to go around, both pantries rely on donations. But the donation process has been interrupted by circumstances.
“Hope Southern Indiana partners with 54 churches in New Albany and Clark County,” Graf said. “Each month, a couple of churches take food for the food pantry. They have no way of collecting the food and bringing it down. That has hurt our intake our product.”
People can still deliver their own donations, however. Both locations are operating drive-thru systems for pick ups and donations.
CLM has been operating the drive thru for weeks now, with Brown saying it has worked well. There, clients have to prove they are residents of Clark County.
“Depending on the size of the household, they are given a certain amount of food,” she said. “We bring it out and set it on a table and they put it in their cars. We have volunteers here working six days a week still inside the building packing up those boxes.”
To keep the operations running at Hope, Graf said that certain supplies are needed. First and foremost is hand sanitizer, as the volunteers are almost out.
Number two on that list is peanut butter, along with items like canned chicken and Hamburger Helper.
At CLM, similar items are needed. Brown added that crackers, soup, cereal and macaroni and cheese would also be appreciated.
“We just appreciate all of the support,” she said. “We’re hoping we can stay open, stay healthy and keep contributing food to people who need it.”
