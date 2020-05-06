SOUTHERN INDIANA — Hoosiers have a path forward to work with now that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has revealed plans to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Five stages of the reopening have been defined, with the state entering Stage 2 at the beginning of this week. Stage 2 will see social gatherings of up to 25 allowed, retail businesses and malls opening at 50% capacity, restaurants operating at 50% capacity, churches convening, and hair salons working on an appointment-only basis.
Each successive stage will see more reopenings, like movie theaters and gyms in Stage 3 and museums and sports venues in Stage 4, ultimately leading to a full-capacity opening across all sectors by July 4.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel referred to the plan as “well done.”
“You can tell that somebody with a good, solid health background has assisted with that,” Yazel said. “I really like the way they have done their tiers. It is somewhat aggressive, but i think the public is ready for that.”
From a public health standpoint, Yazel did acknowledge that the moves may be a bit too early. He did, however, acknowledge that many people are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.
Pointing to higher overdose numbers and other health factors that rose during quarantine, he said he understands the push to reopen.
“The fact that it’s aggressive does put a lot of responsibility on the public to follow the guidelines,” Yazel said. “I think it does a good job of letting the lower-risk population get back to sense of normalcy.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris agreed in that the plan seems “well-reasoned.” He, like Yazel, approved of the use of tiers, preventing an all-at-once opening.
“There are some thresholds built into to make sure it’s safe to move into the next phase,” he said. “It’s a good plan. You can argue timing... For this area, I think it’s a good plan.”
Before moving to a new phase, the state must meet certain benchmarks. The number of hospitalized patients statewide needs to have gone down for 14 straight days.
An adequate supply of ICU beds and ventilators must be available for any potential surges. The state must also have the capability of testing all Hoosier with COVID-19 symptoms, while also having the ability to do contact tracing for potential clusters.
Both local health officers stated that they would be willing to enact local measurements if the state appeared to be moving too quickly. Such a decision would be data-driven.
Yazel used the hypothetical situation of there being a localized outbreak in a factory.
“[The state] has been relatively clear that if we felt that it was necessary to be more restrictive, that they don’t have an issue with that,” Yazel said. “I would have to react to protect the county. I can see a situation where we would have to act first to protect our citizen. [The state and the county] are usually congruent in our thoughts, but sometimes data comes in at different times.”
Harris said that Holcomb’s order and the structure of the state’s government explicitly allow for local action. He said the health department would “absolutely” enact more stringent measures if needed.
“That’s one of the excellent things about the plan,” he said. “It allows people locally to institute local measures. That’s something that we could strongly consider doing if it were warranted. I don’t see that being an issue in Indiana like it was in Georgia. Certainly, we have the political and administrative will down here to do it.”
One thing that Harris pointed to as a potential downfall of the plan is its complexity. So many numbers spread across different tiers could make it difficult for Hoosiers to know exactly what’s open and at what capacity.
Harris recommended utilizing the state’s website to monitor what’s open in Indiana at any given time. The Floyd County Health Department will keep an eye on the operations of restaurants as they begin to reopen, he noted.
“Part of the time you’re there, you’re going to have your mask off to eat,” he said. “The restaurants were an area of concern, not from a food safety perspective, but because of finding out what 50% looks like. One of the things we’re working on this week is a restaurant list and having an environmentalist reach out if they need help to ensure compliance.”
The team, Harris said, is more focused on assisting with compliance rather than punishing for non-compliance. That’s why the health department is launching the Dining Mask Program to transport large amounts of masks to local restaurants.
Yazel will also be paying attention to a few industries throughout Clark County. From a manpower perspective, it’s impossible for the health department to monitor every store to ensure 50% capacity is not being exceeded.
That’s where the public steps in. With social media and cell phones, Yazel said it’s never been easier to take and share pictures of places where too many people appear to be gathering.
He anticipates reports from individuals who identify such locations, and he said that they are helpful. Consistent reports on certain businesses will prompt the health department to help mitigate the situation.
Another problem area could potentially be hair salons and barbershops.
“I worry about any of those places, where it’s one on one interactions for a decent length of time with rapid turnover,” Yazel said. “Your big public barbershops and hair salons are going to have customers come in for 10 or 15 minutes at a time, one after the other. The recommendations help to some degree, but it is a concern and something we’re going to have to monitor.”
There are also a few professions where the health department expects to see outbreaks, including salons. Others include nursing homes, which have always been on the list, and certain factories, where the layout makes it difficult to social distance.
The biggest unknown is if another major flare up will occur during the reopening process. Yazel said there is no “crystal ball” showing when or for how long the disease will reemerge.
“What I do know is we should be markedly better prepared for whatever does happen,” he said. “We’ve streamlined our supply chains. We know much more about how to handle the cases we do get. I think we’ll be ready for whatever happens.”
Each individual has to take their own personal situation into account, as well. Even though the reopening process has started, that is no reason to completely put one’s guard down.
It’s important, the health officers noted, for each person to understand that they can become a risk to the wider population in the absence of proper precautions. That’s why Harris is still recommending individuals practice safe hygiene.
“For the next couple of months, people need to be really diligent about hygiene,” he said. “I was at the hardware store, where I was one of the few people with masks on. At the grocery, I counted about 30% of people wearing masks. I think wearing mask during the first couple of phases is not a bad idea. The way the interaction works is that if you have a mask on and the other person does, that becomes a low-risk exposure.”
Common sense will be a major factor in the path forward, Yazel added. He said that citizens should practice their individual freedoms, but do so with caution to protect the people around them.
While the plan is overall good, Yazel said that the state and citizens need to be prepared for the reality that it may not move along as quickly as outlined.
“From the get-go, I’ve advocated for a data driven approach,” he said. “I hope that if the data tells us to scale back, that we’re comfortable doing that. I hope we don’t look at it as a community failure. The course of our county can change with one phone call. That’s not a sign that the plan isn’t working. It’s just the nature of the disease.”
