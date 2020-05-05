SOUTHERN INDIANA — Libraries in Clark and Floyd counties continue to serve the community outside the walls of their buildings during temporary closures.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, public libraries in Southern Indiana are encouraging their patrons to use a variety of digital resources, and staff are planning virtual programs. Meanwhile, they are preparing plans for a safe reopening.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage reopening plan for Indiana allows for the opening of public libraries starting this week, but for local libraries, the opening will be gradual. When they do open again to the public, patrons will see many changes as the libraries implement safety precautions.
During the closures, community members have 24/7 access to WiFi from the parking lots of local libraries, including the Floyd County Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Charlestown Clark County Public Library.
FLOYD COUNTY LIBRARY
The Floyd County Library’s reopening will occur in phases. The library, including the main branch, the Galena branch and the Carnegie Center for Art & History, remain closed to the public, but the main branch would be the first to reopen services.
The library is aiming to begin curbside service for book returns at the main branch in New Albany starting this week or next, according to director Melissa Merida.
There are thousands of materials on loan currently, and they will be quarantined over a five day period before they are processed and put back on the shelves. Curbside pickup for materials will probably begin within a week or so at the main branch, Merida said.
The library is also planning to provide free printing and faxing for patrons, and wireless printing will eventually be available on the front porch. When the library opens to the public, patrons would be limited to the front of the building, and they would be limited to using computers one hour at a time.
The children’s and teen’s sections would be temporarily closed upon reopening. The staff would be divided into groups that would alternate days in the building as some continue working from home, and staff and patrons would have to wear masks inside the library, Merida said.
Amanda Harris, customer service lead at the Floyd County Library, said although the library had previously offered an array of digital resources, the staff is highlighting them now more than ever before on its website and social media. Since its facilities closed, the library has seen a 30 percent increase in use of its digital resources.
“The virus didn’t shut us down all the way,” she said. “Yes, it shut the building down, but a lot of places are in the same boat. I think it just allowed for the library to really implement things we’ve been wanting to do for a long time, and we just didn’t have the time to.”
The library has added a chat box on its website so a librarian can answer people’s questions, and it has increased the amount of items people can borrow on Hoopla at one time from eight to 12.
The library has also adapted programming to offer live, virtual events, including story time and musical performances for kids on Facebook Live. Events such as Discovery Fridays for kids continue on Zoom, and the staff is planning a virtual summer reading program.
The library is also using its 3D printers to make pieces for face shields for local medical workers, and staff have been making masks for healthcare workers.
JEFFERSONVILLE LIBRARY
Lori Morgan, acting director of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, said the library plans to open curbside service and book drops May 11, and on May 26, library staff will be available to provide public access to copy and fax machines. However, the Jeffersonville and Clarksville branches will probably be closed to the public throughout the month.
They are looking at June 15 for a possible opening date for the public, but it is still uncertain, according to Morgan. The library might first open for a “grab-and-go” phase, and certain services such as computers and the genealogy room would likely be open for appointment only at first, she said.
“We just want it safe for the public and safe for the staff,” Morgan said. “That’s why we’re going in phases.”
She emphasizes that patrons can continue to download ebooks, audiobooks, music and movies through platforms such as Hoopla, Libby, Flipster and Freegal.
The library has increased the amount of borrows on Libby from 10 to 15. Those with questions about services can reach out to the library through Facebook or a chat box on the website, Morgan said.
“We feel we are essential, and we can still provide services to you, even though it might not be face-to-face right now,” she said. “We still offer the different databases — we offer downloadable [resources], we have magazines, we have books, we have music. You can also try a new language through Mango and Rosetta Stone.”
The library is also preparing to launch virtual programs such as story time, Morgan said. Activities such as book club or crafts will likely occur over Zoom to allow people to interact, and the library’s summer reading programming will probably be conducted virtually this year.
She has been seeing people outside the library using the WiFi, including students completing assignments. The library offers a variety of educational services for students while they are learning from home, she said, and librarians have received requests from students seeking resources to help with homework.
CLARK COUNTY LIBRARY
Abby Cyrus, manager of the Charlestown branch of the Charlestown Clark County Public Library, said the staff plans to begin curbside service on May 11, and the current plan is to open to the public May 26, though that is subject to change, Cyrus said.
When the libraries open, public access computers will be spaced at least six feet apart, and there will only be one chair at each public table, according to Cyrus. Copy machines will be behind desks for only staff to handle, and patrons in line to check out books will have to stand six feet apart.
She said the library has been pushing its online services on social media, as well as sharing a number of other free digital resources, including kid-friendly activities people can enjoy at home.
“We’ve all been doing work from home and been doing some stuff to try to keep in touch with [patrons],” she said. “We try to interact with people on social media, have conversations and share what we’re reading. The biggest part of our job is interacting with the community, and we’re definitely all missing that, I think, and we’re ready to get back to it.”
The library has also increased Hoopla borrows from five to 10 to increase access to ebooks, audiobooks, movies and music.
Although the library still performs the same role as before, they are adjusting the way they meet the needs of the community without meeting in-person, Cyrus said. They plan to continue providing connections between people through its digital programming, including summer reading events, book clubs and story time.
Every summer, the library provides a summer craft workshop for adults, teens and children, and they plan to switch it to a digital platform. This year, one of the offerings will be a digital art class for adults to paint a canvas. They will pick up the materials from the library and attend the online class.
The staff looks forward to being able to serve patrons in-person again, she said.
“I think it’s made us all appreciate our communities very much, and all the support they’ve given us shows how important our jobs are and how important the libraries are for [patrons] and for our communities,” Cyrus said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to serve them the best we can with whatever adjustments we have to make.”
