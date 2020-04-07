SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indianapolis has been identified by the U.S. Surgeon General as one of the emerging hot spots in the United States for the coronavirus pandemic.
That classification put the state’s capital alongside other cities like New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago. As of late Monday, Marion County had well over 2,000 cases of COVID-19, with hundreds more existing in surrounding counties.
Within the state, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is eyeing other potential high-activity areas, including the region adjacent to Louisville. While low compared to Indianapolis, Clark and Floyd counties had a combined 156 positive diagnoses by late Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Krishna Konijeti also dubbed the county a hot spot — a sentiment shared by county health officials.
According to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, he and his team have been working on that idea since the start of the crisis.
“Being designated a hot spot, we’ve been operating under that assumption from the get go,” he said. “It doesn’t really change anything. The state looking our direction can only help by allocating more resources and supplies.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said there isn’t a consistent definition of “hot spot.” One of the best generalizations, he noted, is a location where there is ongoing person-to-person transmission.
Floyd County fits such a definition. On Sunday night, Harris — who is also an emergency department doctor at Baptist Health Floyd — said he admitted four patients with apparent or suspected coronavirus symptoms.
“Certainly, we are a local hotspot,” he said. “If you look, it’s the counties that are proximate to a major metropolitan area. That’s Indy, here, and areas around Chicago. The take home for the community is that it’s not a random threat. It’s here.”
An increased amount of testing in Southern Indiana has also helped to reveal more cases. Even with the rising number, hospitals are not yet exceeding capacity.
Still, county officials are working in coordination with those from the state level and the National Guard to have contingency plans in place.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working to assess locations around the state that could potentially serve as additional medical facilities, but no plans have been finalized and we are not providing locations at this time,” said the Indiana Joint Information Center in a statement to the News and Tribune.
The entire state of Indiana is divided into public health districts. Clark and Floyd counties fall into district nine, with neighboring counties like Harrison and Scott.
Part of the reasoning behind that is to identify potential remote hospitals, also referred to as alternate care facilities, in the event that more space is needed to care for patients infected with COVID-19 in any given region.
“We’ve had sites identified for years,” Harris said. “That’s for vaccinations and medication dispensaries. The surgery centers are obviously not being used. All of those places are potential treatment sites. I’ll really prefer not to talk about particular sites, but we have reached out to particular places and have contingency plans in place.”
While Harris didn’t dive into specifics, he did note that places like the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds were previously used for vaccinations during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. During the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, he said that many pictures show gymnasiums transformed into medical facilities.
“Certainly, there’s a bunch of indoor basketball courts in Floyd County,” Harris said. “Every one of those is a potential use area.”
Both Harris and Yazel added that many health care facilities have filed for permits and waivers that would allow them to treat at locations outside the usual site of care. Yazel had his first conversation with the National Guard before March, when the situation was worsening overseas and in places like Seattle.
Since then, he has had periodic communications. More recently, he said discussions have revolved around what would trigger the activation of remote hospitals. One potential location mentioned was the vacant Kentuckiana Medical Center in Clarksville.
Space, however, likely won’t be an issue, Yazel said.
“Honestly, space won’t be hard to find,” he said. “I think we’ll run into some other fixed medical equipment deficits before we have space issues. We have plenty of areas we can use. Finding ventilators and qualified ICU staff will be more of an obstruction than finding a physical location.”
