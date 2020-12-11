SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the nation awaited the final sign-off by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin widespread emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Southern Indiana health officials remained poised Friday to begin immunizations as early as next week.
Clark Memorial Health CEO Martin Padgett and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Klaus Boel said Friday they were pleased with the approval the previous evening by an FDA advisory committee to move forward. The committee voted 17-4 in favor of Emergency Use Authorization for the medication after a daylong virtual meeting.
But both Padgett and Boel said they believed the committee's recommendation would happen and expect the FDA to also give its final approval without a hitch.
"We're very excited about that recommendation," Padgett said. "The State of Indiana is ready to act based on its approval."
"It's a two-step process," Boel said Friday. "I think today's step is a formality more than anything else. The FDA as a whole rarely goes against the recommendation of the advisory panel."
If the FDA's approval comes soon, the hospital is expected to receive its initial batch of 1,950 doses mid-week, with the capability to begin immunization on the first tier of patients — primarily frontline healthcare workers — by the end of the week.
"The whole thing has been prepositioned on the assumption that it would go through and we'd be able to pull the trigger once it does," Boel said.
The vaccine will not require a second review from Indiana state health officials before it's used.
In preparation, Clark Memorial Health has set up a special vaccination clinic on the hospital campus in close proximity to the ultracold freezer needed to store the Pfizer vaccine. Once removed from the freezer, the vaccine must be used within five days and once reconstituted with a saline solution, must be used within six hours. Staff expect they'll be able to inoculate up to 45 patients per hour at the clinic.
"We wanted to locate a spot where we did not have to travel the vaccine," Padgett said. "We wanted it here with us.
"In any type of clinic we look for the logistics — parking, entrance and exit of patients, keeping them as separated as we can because of the pandemic that we're in, allowing us an area where we can observe post-vaccine for 15 minutes. All those things played into the decision."
The 1,950 initial doses they'll receive next week will be for the first round of shots for as many patients. Pfizer is expected to ship the required second dose before the three-week mark when they should be given.
Clark County will also be responsible for vaccinating health-care workers and hospital support staff from Scott and Jefferson counties. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany is expected to receive 975 doses next week. That hospital will set up an outdoor drive-through vaccination clinic and will also give the shot to staff from Harrison and Washington counties.
Other vaccines could be in the works as well. Moderna, which has also submitted its request to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization, is expected to meet with the federal board in the coming weeks.
Boel said the allotment the hospital continues to receive will be based on approval of new vaccines and the public interest in receiving them.
"As more people get vaccinated, more people will get comfortable getting in line and that number will grow. So I look for our allotment to continue to adjust based on the number of doses that we're giving."
