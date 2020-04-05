SOUTHERN INDIANA — In the fall of 1918, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs — of all teams — were battling it out in the World Series. Meanwhile, over in Europe the Allied forces were on their way to victory in World War I.
Here in Kentuckiana, though, Louisville and Southern Indiana residents were trying to fight the war against the Spanish flu — the last major pandemic before COVID-19.
According to historians, the Spanish flu lasted from January 1918 to December 1920 and infected 500 million people — about a quarter of the world’s population at the time. The death toll has been estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide, with nearly 700,000 of those deaths occurring in the United States. It’s believed that the close quarters and massive troop movements of World War I likely facilitated the pandemic and also increased the transmission and amplified the mutation of it. The disease spread rapidly at several military camps in the United States.
In the late summer and early fall of 1918, camps across the country were hit hard by the epidemic. Included among those was Camp Zachary Taylor, one of the largest World War I Army training facilities in the U.S., just outside of Louisville.
On Sept. 24 — 13 days after the Red Sox (who featured a left-handed pitcher named Babe Ruth) defeated the Cubs 2-1 in front of 15,238 fans at Fenway Park to clinch the franchise’s last World Series title for 86 years — Louisville newspapers first reported that more than 100 soldiers at Camp Taylor had come down with the flu. By the next day that number had doubled, and by the end of the month the camp had more than 2,000 cases of the flu. Around that time the camp was placed under a partial quarantine.
By early October the flu was spreading quickly in Louisville, where city officials advised residents to walk rather than take the popular streetcars, stay home if they felt ill and to avoid big crowds.
It was around that time that the flu claimed the life of Otto Kallenbach, who was believed to be one of the first Clark County residents to succumb to the illness. Kallenbach, who had entered the Army only about a month before, was a soldier stationed at Camp Zachary Taylor.
“Influenza Gets Clark County Boy,” read a headline in the Oct. 9, 1918 edition of The Evening News.
More would follow.
Later that month another Clark County man, and soldier, named Noble Colvin also lost his life to the flu at Camp Zachary Taylor. According to reports, Colvin had entered the Army only two months prior and had been stationed in Georgia. However, after his younger brother died from the flu, Colvin returned to Jeffersonville for the funeral. While there, he contracted the virus. He died a little more than a week later.
By late October — when the flu was near its peak — schools and churches across the river were closed and there was a slight drop in the number of reported cases. Meanwhile up in Indianapolis, the Secretary of the Indiana Board of Public Health advised postal workers to start wearing masks.
By early November, around the time that World War I was reaching its official end overseas, the Kentucky Board of Health announced that it was lifting the gathering ban in Louisville. However, by Thanksgiving the number of flu cases in the city had slightly risen. In early December, schools were closed once again and this time the number of reported cases dropped drastically.
In January and February the number of cases leveled out and by March, the Kentuckiana area had ridden out the pandemic and life returned to normal.
