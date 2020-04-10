JEFFERSONVILLE – Southern Indiana Pride is postponing its annual parade and festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival was originally scheduled for June, but organizers are rescheduling because of the "rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 response," according to a news release. The organization plans to work with the City of Jeffersonville and vendors to select a date in the fall.
"Our 2020 event was shaping up to be the largest yet, and we are devastated our event will not take place this June," the release reads. "We kindly ask for your patience as we explore all options for a rescheduled festival."
Evan Stoner, the festival's founder and president of Southern Indiana Pride's board of directors, said the safety of participants, attendees and vendors is the organization's top priority.
"That's why we're making this decision out of an abundance of caution," he said. "The event is totally powered by the community. Most all of our sponsors are local businesses and local organizations, and right now, the entire community is struggling. We felt it was the best decision to postpone as hopefully the community rebuilds and bounces back from the virus."
