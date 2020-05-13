SOUTHERN INDIANA — The stylists at Downtown Style are staying busy after reopening, and the downtown New Albany hair salon is completely booked well into June.
“The phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to get in and not wanting to wait for a stylists,” said owner Angela Shaughnessy. “There were people from Kentucky looking for a salon to cut or color their hair today.”
Monday was the first day salons and barber shops could reopen to limited capacity in Indiana after the COVID-19 shutdowns. After about two months of closure, they are following new practices to allow for extra sanitation and social distancing, and many local residents will have to wait a few weeks to fit into the stylists’ busy schedules.
Downtown Style reopened for business Monday. Shaughnessy was happy to see familiar faces and learn how clients have been doing amid the pandemic.
“When you go seven weeks without seeing your regulars, you miss them,” she said. “It’s refreshing to see familiar faces and catch up and talk about how this experience has changed our lives by recognizing small things like enjoying nature and the family you live with and slowing down.”
There are only three stylists at Downtown Style, so there are only six people in the space at one time. The small staff means they do not have to stagger the stylists’ schedules, and they can maintain social distancing between stations, although they can’t stay six feet apart from clients, Shaughnessy said. Staff and clients must wear masks, and clients are seen by appointment only.
They are taking temperatures of staff and clients at the door, and there are no magazines on the tables. Each station is sanitized between use. Shaughnessy has received a Barbicide certification after taking an online course on sanitization and disinfecting practices.
It’s been fun to see the haircuts people have given their kids or spouses during their time at home, she said. Coloring and haircuts have been the most in-demand services, since people have gone weeks without a hair appointment.
“Men are probably looking more like their high school years,” Shaughnessy said. “It’s kind of funny seeing people who wear their hair super short come in with longer hair — I should have taken before and after pictures.”
Archie’s Barber & Styling Shop in Sellersburg is booked two weeks out, and they’ve had a full schedule of clients since reopening Tuesday, co-owner Nickie Engle said. She runs the shop with her husband, Archie Engle, who is the longtime shop’s only barber.
“It’s nice being back to work and making people pretty again,” she said.
Many of the customers have been coming in with shaggy hair, she said. The barber shop is only providing haircuts – since clients have to wear masks, Archie is not now providing beard trims.
“A few have come in where he’s had to work around what they did to their own hair or what their spouse did to their hair and things like that,” Nickie said.
Jamieson Westra-Scott, owner of Beyond Vision in New Albany, said reopening his barber shop felt like having another grand opening. The shop was opened a year ago, and it reopened Monday.
“Just with getting things ready with the new regulations...it did feel like I was opening for the first time,” he said. “I haven’t been cutting hair for about eight weeks, so with all the excitement, I couldn’t sleep the night before. I was ready.”
When Beyond Vision reopened online booking, the first day booked up in just four minutes. The shop is completely booked until May 22.
Clients have been happy to return to the barbershop and get out of the house, Westra-Scott said. His regulars have been supportive, and his clients donated about $1,500 to the business to support the shop and keep the doors open.
“People love their barber, they love getting their hair cut, the whole experience,” he said. “[The conversations] are mostly what you’ve been doing over quarantine, what you’ve been doing to stay busy, what projects did you get done.”
Nicole Sharp, owner of Balance Holistic Salon in Jeffersonville, said the first day back went smoother than expected, and it was good to see her staff and clients. The salon is booked until mid-June.
The staff is taking plenty of time to disinfect the stations and washing equipment between clients. There are five stylists working in a space with eight booths, so they are able to social distance, she said.
They have been doing a lot of extra hair coloring as their clients come in with roots showing, and a lot of men have grown neck hair over the past months, Sharp said.
“We’ve had a lot of laughs — it’s been very humorous in here,” she said. “The best way to get through the day is laughter.”
Their clients have been talking about how much they have missed their conversations with the stylists and getting their hair done, Sharp said.
“One girl said it felt like she really didn’t have her therapist anymore, and she wanted to give us a call during that time,” she said.
