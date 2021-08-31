INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that of the state's 3,720 new COVID-19 cases, 81 are in Clark County and 62 in Floyd. The total statewide since March 2020 is 858,566 — 15,921 in Clark County and 9,369 in Floyd.
Three of the 69 new deaths reported statewide were in Clark County for a total of 210; Floyd County remains at 192 deaths with none new reported.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 18 and 24 is 18.6% statewide, 21.8% in Clark County and 16.3% in Floyd County. For all tests during the same time period, the state positivity rate is 11.1%, with 14.2% in Clark County and 12% in Floyd County.
Both Clark and Floyd counties are also seeing record testing — Floyd County is the highest it's been since late November with 128,517 overall tests performed, and Clark County is well over its November testing numbers for a total of 189,128 overall tests.
