SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana’s emergency white flag shelter has moved back to Jeffersonville for the remainder of the cold season after an agreement with a New Albany hotel was terminated over the weekend.
White flag is called when the temperature or wind chill is expected to be at or below 35 degrees for at least four hours overnight.
Through Thursday, the shelter will be handled through Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville, said Homeless Coalition Director Leslea Townsend-Cronin. If white flag is called, residents in need of the emergency shelter can go to Catalyst at 1727 DL Motley Way. Staff will then take them to one of two hotels the permanent shelter has an agreement with for quarantining new intakes to safeguard against COVID-19.
Starting on Friday, the white flag shelter will move back to Springdale United Methodist Church at 930 Springdale Drive in Jeffersonville. In both cases, the shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day. To check, call the white flag hotline at 812-913-5278.
It’s likely the shelter will be called over the next week with high temperatures expected to hover around the 20s this weekend and dip into single digits at night.
After moving to the church in November, white flag was relocated Jan. 11 to a hotel in downtown New Albany, where the separate rooms allowed people to be more safely distanced under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mitigating the spread of COIVID-19. Funding for the first month was made possible through an anonymous grant and the Homeless Coalition had sought additional funding from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority for the remainder of the season.
But an incident Saturday led both the Homeless Coalition and the hotel to come to a mutual agreement to end the contract early, Townsend-Cronin said.
“We both decided it wasn’t a good fit and we mutually agreed to dissolve the contract,” Townsend-Cronin said. “We all know in this crazy world that when things come up, you pivot and that’s what we’re doing.” She added that “We’re doing our best to make sure that the community and our partners are up to date on what’s going on.”
Townsend-Cronin said she was grateful that Catalyst stepped in immediately to help. Jim Moon, pastor at Park Memorial Church, which has operated Catalyst for about a year, said it was not a question.
“I reached out to Leslea and said we would be glad to work with them,” Moon said. “We don’t want somebody to end up dying on the street because there’s not a safe access to a warm place.”
The Homeless Coalition will reimburse Catalyst for any rooms they use this week through that temporary arrangement.
Although they already had safety measures in place to protect clients from spread of COVID-19, they’ll be taking extra precautions when the white flag moves back to Springdale United Methodist Church starting Friday, Townsend-Cronin said. This will include using additional space the church will open up to help people be more spread out.
“Our volunteers, our staff, our agency in general are really committed to making sure that our homeless are well taken care of, Townsend-Cronin said early Monday as they were finalizing the new plans. “So we will work this out, we will figure it out and will go from there.”
