The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday announced that 735 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 54,080 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
As of Thursday, nearly 32 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators were available statewide.
A total of 2,602 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the total numbers reported Wednesday.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 595,558 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 586,589 on Wednesday.
The state health department also reported there have been 744 cases identified out of 8,559 Clark County residents tested. In Floyd County 442 cases were identified out of the 6,112 residents tested. The number of deaths in both counties is 44.
To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.