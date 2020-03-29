INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Sunday announced that 290 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 1,514 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died.
To date, 9,830 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 119. Clark County has 20 confirmed cases, while Floyd County has 14, according to the ISDH. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to remove six duplicate entries, shift two cases to reflect out-of-state residency and correct the county of residence for 23 patients based on updated information provided to ISDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.