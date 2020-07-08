INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb said that unity throughout the state is what has gotten Hoosiers this far during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s what will see them forward as questions remain about how to safely reopen schools and other parts of everyday life.
In his weekly news briefing Wednesday, Holcomb urged Hoosiers, especially young adults, to listen to state guidance and take initiative to protect themselves as hotspots are emerging in the state.
“This is a social compact,” Holcomb said. “This is how we’re going to get through this together.”
Holcomb continued to urge Hoosiers to wear face coverings — a practice the state is recommending and promoting, but not requiring — and said that everyone should wear masks for each other as the virus continues to spread.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health reported there have been a total of 49,063 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 455 cases from the previous day. There were 15 new deaths in the state, totaling 2,539 Hoosier deaths, not including the 193 deaths from symptomatic Hoosiers who were not tested for the virus.
The number of positive cases coming from people tested in the state is also increasing, Box said. The lowest seven-day average positivity rate was June 18 at 4.1%, but it had risen to 5.9% as of July 4.
Box and Holcomb continue to say they are determining when to move into the state’s reopening stages based on the data available, and the positivity rate is one of the key principles their team considers.
“The rates of positive tests have been rising in specific areas around the country, and we’re also seeing a few localized hotspots in a handful of Indiana counties,” Box said. “We anticipated this, which is why we paused the reopening plan last week. And that decision has been confirmed by the numbers we have been experiencing.”
One of these hotspots include East Chicago and Gary in Lake County, located in northwest Indiana, where permanent OptumServe sites for COVID-19 testing will soon open, Box said.
Box said these permanent sites come after drive-through testing sites have had to cancel days of testing because of high heat, so having permanent sites with air-conditioning is a must.
Luke Bosso, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the state has received more than 26-million pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to distribute since the pandemic began. Last month, the state also obtained more than 3 million reusable masks for students in K-12 public and private schools, many of which will soon reopen for fall classes.
“We have not taken our foot off the gas since day one, and each week we are securing more manufacturers and buying more equipment so we can help guarantee our state, and its workforce and healthcare providers, can protect themselves as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” Bosso said.
Bosso said there are 473 school corporations, charter schools and private schools participating in a program to receive free PPE for students and faculty. This PPE includes more than one reusable cloth mask for each student, 500 disposable adult masks and 100 two- or four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, along with 10 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Amid these precautions, Box also said Wednesday the state health department has asked Northern American Midway Entertainment to cancel its five-week “Fun Park” planned at the Indiana Fairgrounds. The event would have included rides and other entertainment common to fairs and carnivals.
While Box said the company had a strong plan in place to promote crowd safety, the state health department asked Northern American Midway Entertainment to cancel the event out of caution.
Even though this event was cancelled, the postponed Indianapolis 500 race will continue as planned at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August with limited capacity. When asked about this, Holcomb and Box said they trust the plan they’ve seen from the Indianapolis 500 organizers and pointed to the size of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, an outdoor venue they said can better promote social distancing.
