SOUTHERN INDIANA — One of the largest clusters of coronavirus cases in Southern Indiana was announced by health officials this week.
Over 50 residents of Providence - A Diversicare Transitional Care Community in New Albany were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 13 employees of the senior care facility have also been diagnosed with the disease.
While the volume of concentrated cases is significant, local health officers said that it's not necessarily surprising.
“This is one of those types of places that we identified as a target area from the get go," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "We knew that nursing homes were one of our first priorities. This is the highest risk of the bunch. Not only do you have a lot of people under one roof, but they're older people with medical conditions."
Both Yazel and Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris noted efforts that have been made to protect employees and residents of long-term care facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. Harris pointed to previous outbreaks in nursing homes abroad and domestically in cities like Seattle as reasoning for the early action taken locally.
Early efforts included the closure of local homes to the general public and educating staff on best practices. Supplies of personal protective equipment were also ensured to protect those working at the facilities.
Aside from the sizeable case load at Providence, Harris said that area nursing homes are doing well overall.
"What we’re seeing in our community is the fruits of those efforts and those workers at the facilities," he said. "They don’t want an outbreak either. I think so far, things have gone fairly well... I’m pretty happy with how the nursing homes have responded."
Providence isn't the only facility where positive tests have been found. Other locations have also had cases among the population, but Harris described the amounts as "fairly small."
Mass testing at other facilities in New Albany identified a low amount of cases.
In Clark County, Yazel said the largest number of cases in any one facility is around 10. He said a few others had anywhere from three to five cases, though official numbers for individual facilities could not be confirmed Thursday.
When cases are found at nursing homes, a "strike team" from the Indiana State Department of Health is called in to assist.
“We’ve called them for as few as three cases, but that’s the time they can be most beneficial, before it gets widespread," Yazel said. "This nursing home issue isn’t limited to our area, so I know they are busy right now."
When an ISDH strike team comes to assist, they help with containment and logistics, including the enactment of cohort placement, which helps separate positive patients from those without the illness. Each team consists of a supervisor, epidemiologist, infection control experts and nurse.
The ISDH said that while it will not identify specific facilities that have received assistance, it is providing aggregate numbers.
"The ISDH strike teams have been to more than 200 unique facilities," a spokesperson from the state's Joint Information Center said in a statement. "If a facility has a need for help, it should email striketeamrequest@isdh.in.gov. We have gone to many facilities more than once. The strike teams are helping nursing homes with testing if that is needed and are providing education about infection control practices and isolation."
Yazel noted that when a high number of cases pop up in any one facility, it doesn't necessarily indicate that that particular facility hasn't taken the proper measures. In fact, he and Harris commended all of the local facilities for the steps they've taken to contain the spread of the disease.
Even when a small number of cases is identified, the nature of the disease could lead to exponential growth in a short matter of time. That's when help from the strike teams can play a pivotal role.
"I doubt there’s been wholesale difference between how [facilities] are operating," Yazel said. "One facility had an outbreak and others haven’t, that's it. That’s why when it comes to some of the reopening policies that have been discussed, we have to handle that with care. We still don’t know a whole lot about how it transmits. These facilities aren't doing much different, but you get clusters. It’s just really hard to predict.”
