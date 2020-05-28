Nothing shouts spring and summer like fresh herbs. Mint, basil, sage, dill, cilantro, thyme, chives, and oregano all grow well in our Southern Indiana climate. Find fresh herbs in farmer’s markets or grow them in backyard gardens, pots and indoor window containers. To prepare herbs for use with food, rinse under running water and pat dry. Cut herbs into small pieces with a sharp knife or kitchen shears. If the stem is woody, discard it. Use softer stems, such as basil or parsley, in cooking. Add fresh herbs toward the end of cooking to preserve their flavors.
Add fresh herbs to any dish for a pop of flavor and reduce the need for salt and unhealthy fats. Easy ideas for using fresh herbs include:
Toss a mix of leafy green chopped herbs, like basil and parsley, with your favorite lettuce leaves. Mix olive oil and lemon juice and a few drops of honey for a tangy dressing.
Sprinkle a mix of fresh chopped herbs over a vegetable stir-fry or side dish just before serving.
Use chopped mint, canola oil, lime juice and honey to make a dressing for mixed fruit.
Add crunch with a mix of chopped herbs and soft breadcrumbs to coat fish, meat or vegetables before baking.
Drop a few sprigs of fresh mint in a pitcher of water or unsweetened tea before serving for a fragrant, refreshing beverage.
Mint is a versatile herb with a cool, fresh fragrance, and the dark green color brightens any dish or beverage. When buying mint look for dark green color and crisp leaves. Cut mint and store in a container of water on the kitchen counter for several days. Store mint purchased from the grocery in a plastic bag in the crisper of your refrigerator. Mint is easy to grow in a home garden, but spreads easily around the yard. Place mint plants in a contained area where they have several yards of space to grow. There are many varieties of mint, including peppermint, spearmint, chocolate mint, and apple mint. Choose mint that suits your palate and add to the dishes or beverages you like to prepare. Once mint plants are established, cut them back often to encourage new growth and a continuous supply of fragrant mint leaves. Mint is a perennial herb and is very easy to grow in a garden or container.
Mint Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
1/4 cup fresh spearmint mint leaves (rinsed, patted dry, and chopped)
1/3 cup canola oil
1/4 cup water
One teaspoon prepared mustard
Juice of two fresh limes
1/2 teaspoon lime zest (grate outer rind of lime to make zest)
2 teaspoons sugar or honey
Dash of salt (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Prepare mint leaves as directed above.
Whisk all ingredients together in medium bowl and pour over mixed fruit.
Toss with cut fresh fruit and enjoy the fresh fragrance and tangy flavor.
(Mint dressing will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days)
New to using fresh herbs in cooking?
Use the following list of herbs with foods they complement, provided by Purdue Extension Service:
Basil – Italian dishes, pasta, pesto
Chives – dips, potatoes, sauces, tomatoes
Cilantro – Mexican dishes, salsas, tomatoes
Dill – fish, breads, vegetables, eggs
Mint – red potatoes, fruit recipes, peas, tea
Oregano – Italian dishes, Mexican dishes, sauces
Parsley – dips, eggs, potatoes
Rosemary – chicken, eggs, fish, salad dressings, potatoes, tomatoes
Sage – stuffing, poultry, soups, sauces
Thyme – potato salads, squash, tomatoes, Italian recipes, soups, beef, pork
For crunchy baked fish, try the following easy recipe using chopped fresh herbs mixed with a soft breadcrumb topping:
Fish with Herb Crumb Topping
Ingredients:
One 6-ounce portion of fresh or frozen fish per person, about one inch thick (if frozen, thaw in refrigerator)
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
1/4 cup fresh herbs, chopped: dill, thyme, fennel, rosemary, parsley, or favorites on hand
Olive oil (1 Tablespoon for each serving)
Dash of Salt and pepper
Steps:
Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Mix breadcrumbs, chopped herbs, salt, pepper and olive oil in a small bowl.
Place the fish in a lightly greased baking dish and top each piece with the breadcrumb mixture.
Bake until the fish registers 145 degrees on a food thermometer and crumbs are brown. Baking time: 10-12 minutes
