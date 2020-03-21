EDITOR’S NOTE: Purdue Extension Educator Janet Steffens has agreed to guide us through potential kitchen mayhem as we all do more cooking at home during the current coronavirus outbreak. Future columns will run on Fridays.
Many of us are staying home right now, and wondering how we can fix family meals without spending too much time and breaking the bank. Here are some ideas for planning and cooking easy meals that use ingredients you may have on hand. Using food you already have is a good way to save money, too. First, remember that family meals are an important part of connecting with family members and enjoying time together. Kids tend to eat better when they are involved in helping with preparations, so help them wash their hands with soap and warm water while singing the “Happy Birthday” song and let the fun begin!
Fixing meals starts with a little planning. Begin by quickly listing the meals and healthy snacks you and your family will need to eat this week. For each meal, you will include a protein (meat or beans), fruits and vegetables (aim for five servings a day), a whole grain (brown rice, whole grain pasta or bread), and a low-sugar beverage (low-fat milk, water, unsweetened tea). Healthy snacks will include a little protein (nut butter or cheese) and whole grain bread or crackers. Try popcorn popped in the microwave with light salt, powdered herbs, parmesan cheese, or a small amount of butter or serve a small piece of fruit. For more information about what foods are included in a healthy meal go to choosemyplate.org.
Now check the food you have in the kitchen. Items like a can of beans, a package of tortillas, jar of salsa, or box of rice/pasta are foods to consider. Check the fridge for any veggies or fruit that you can chop into a salad or use as a side dish. Think about meals that can be prepared in one pan. Soups, casseroles and roasted meals are good examples. Tasty dishes, with few ingredients, are easier for both cooking and cleaning up.
Following are some new recipes with lots of vegetables that you can adjust to suit your food preferences and to use the food you have in your kitchen. After looking over the ingredients and checking your pantry, make a list of what you need at the grocery. Focus on canned, frozen and dried ingredients that will keep well until you need them. Your list will give you a plan to avoid buying items you do not need.
Hearty Homemade Soup
You will need:
meat of your choice (one pound of chicken, beef, or pork or canned meat) cut into small chunks
1 medium onion (chopped small)
2 stalks celery (chopped small)
1 can diced or stewed tomatoes
1 package frozen soup vegetables
1 16 ounce vegetable or chicken broth
2 Tablespoons cooking oil (canola or similar)
Tip: Chopped celery and onion can be frozen for future use in soups and casseroles. If you have fresh veggies, that need to be used, chop and freeze them in plastic bags or freezer containers.
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap. Make sure cooking utensils and kitchen surfaces are clean.
Put the oil into a large cooking pot and add the chopped onion, celery, and meat.
Cook until lightly browned.
Add broth, tomatoes, and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil.
Turn the heat down and simmer for one hour.
Add frozen soup vegetables and any leftover vegetables you want to use.
Continue to simmer for one more hour or until you are ready to serve.
Add salt and pepper to taste; serve hot and refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving.
Serves 6-8 (or freeze in portions and heat in microwave to serve as needed)
Serving ideas:
Serve with hot bread or cheese and crackers and a salad or piece of fruit.
Vegetable Stir Fry
(Use beans or tofu in place of meat if you wish.)
You will need:
Meat of your choice (8 ounces) cut into thin strips (chicken, pork, beef)
1 package frozen stir fry vegetables or veggies on hand chopped up
1 package shredded cabbage and carrots (slaw mix) or shred your own
2 tablespoons cooking oil (canola or similar)
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup ketchup
½ cup water
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
2 Tablespoons cornstarch or flour to thicken sauce (optional)
Steps:
Wash hands with warm water and soap. Make sure cooking utensils and kitchen surfaces are clean.
Put oil into a large skillet and add strips of meat; cook until done or no longer pink.
Add shredded cabbage and frozen vegetables; cover skillet and simmer for 5 minutes.
Mix water and cornstarch or flour in a small bowl. Stir until the mixture has no lumps.
Add soy sauce, ketchup, and brown sugar to cornstarch mixture and stir to make a sauce.
Add sauce mixture to skillet of meat and vegetables; stir and cook on medium heat until sauce thickens (5-6 minutes).
Add salt, pepper to taste; serve hot, and refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving.
Serves 6-8
Serving ideas:
Serve over rice or noodles
Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
You will need:
1 or 2 cans tuna (may substitute chicken — use what you have)
1 or 2 cans cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup (use what you have)
1 cup milk or water
1 cup cheese (shredded or shred your own or cut slices into small pieces)
1 bag of noodles (whole grain or mix regular and whole grain)
1 Tablespoon oil (canola or similar)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap. Make sure kitchen utensils and surfaces are clean.
Turn your oven on to 350 degrees to preheat.
Fill a large pan half-full of water and bring to a boil.
Put the noodles into the boiling water and cook according to package directions.
Put the soup in a pan and add the milk or water. Cook over medium heat while stirring. When mixture is warm, add the cheese and stir until well blended and hot.
Put 1 Tablespoon oil in a casserole pan to grease the pan and add all ingredients and mix.
Top with breadcrumbs (make some by putting a slice of bread in a blender or shredding with a fork) or use crushed potato chips.
Bake for 30 to 45 minutes in 350 degree oven (until lightly browned) and refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving.
Serves 6- 8
Serving ideas:
Serve with a side vegetable or fruit, whole grain bread, and low-sugar beverage.
Find free low-cost recipes at EatGatherGo.org and www.Purdue.edu/FoodLink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.