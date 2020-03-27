Like the rest of us, you may find yourself cooking more meals at home. A good first step is to check your kitchen for the foods you already have. Using foods you have is an excellent way to save money and use food before it expires.
Every person or family has different likes and dietary needs. That is why I like to share recipes you can adjust to suit your situation. Planning meals is a good way to connect with other family members and let kids help while they learn about planning. Try having a family meeting and let family members suggest meals and snacks they like. Share a list of foods you have in your kitchen and want to use during the week. Let family members help you problem-solve about how to include those foods in your meal plan. If you are out of an ingredient or two, check edustore.purdue.edu for a free list of substitutions for common ingredients.
Following are some simple, favorite recipes from the staff at the Purdue Extension Office in Floyd County. We are working differently during the current situation to serve your needs. Watch for us on the Floyd County Extension webpage: www.extension.purdue.edu/Floyd or check the Purdue Extension Floyd County Facebook page for helpful information and virtual events. For information, call us at 812-948-5470 and your message will be returned as soon as possible.
Stay healthy by always washing your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before cooking or eating food, and dry your hands on a clean towel.
Easy Peach Cobbler
(From Betty Harlan, Purdue Extension Office manager, Floyd County)
Steps:
Wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds and dry with clean towel. Make sure all kitchen utensils and surfaces are clean.
Turn oven on and heat to 375 degrees.
Melt 6 Tbsp. butter/margarine. Pour into a 9”x 12” casserole dish.
Mix Together:
1-cup sugar
1-cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch of salt
2/3 cups milk
Pour over melted butter
Drain one large can sliced peaches and pour over batter. Do not stir.
Bake at 375 for 40-45 minutes or until lightly brown and fragrant.
Refrigerate after serving (if any is leftover).
Serves 8
Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bake
(From Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, CED)
You will need:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or your favorite meat (about 2 cups)
½ cup water
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 can (15 ounces) black beans (drained)
1 cup corn (frozen or canned)
1-cup salsa
1 package 8 inch whole wheat tortillas
½ cup shredded cheese
Steps:
Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Make sure all kitchen tools and surfaces are clean. Turn your oven on to 375 degrees.
Cut the meat into 4 or 5 chunks and cook in a large pan with water and chili powder for about 10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
Remove the chicken from pan and shred or cut into small chunks. Return to the pan and add beans, corn, and salsa. Cook until hot (about 2 minutes) and remove from heat.
Spread ½-cup chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in a greased 9 x 13 inch pan.
Spread any leftover chicken mixture over the top of the enchiladas.
• Bake 15 to 20 minutes in preheated 375-degree oven.
Sprinkle cheese on top during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
Serves 8
Honey Garlic Chicken with Rice
(From Sam McCollum, 4-H Educator)
You will need:
6 chicken thighs, bone in or out, with or without skinor 6 chicken breasts
Salt and pepper, to season
2 teaspoons garlic powder, to season
6 cloves garlic, crushed
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup water (or chicken broth)
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar, or any white vinegar)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
Rice to serve 6, cooked
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel. Make sure all kitchen utensils and surfaces are clean.
Season chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder; set aside.
Put the oil in a skillet and heat skillet over medium high heat; sear chicken thigh fillets or breast fillets on both sides until golden brown.
Reduce heat after searing on both sides, cover skillet with a lid and continue cooking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, while turning every 5 minutes until done. Drain most of the excess oil from the pan, leaving about 2 tablespoons of pan juice for added flavor.
• Sauce:
Arrange cooked chicken, skin-side up, in the pan (if cooking with skin); sprinkle the garlic between the chicken pieces and cook until fragrant (about 60 seconds). Add the honey, water, vinegar and soy sauce. Increase heat and cook 3 – 4 minutes. Serve over rice, cooked according to package directions.
Breakfast Casserole
(From Diane Engleman, 4-H program assistant)
You will need:
1 lb. sausage, bacon or ham
6 eggs
2 c. milk
2 c. cheddar cheese, grated
1 tsp salt
6 slices of bread cut into cubes
1 tsp dry mustard (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Dry hands on a clean towel. Make sure all kitchen utensils and surfaces are clean.
Brown meat, drain and set aside.
Cover bottom of 13x9x2 inch pan with bread cubes.
Beat eggs and add milk, salt, dry mustard. Pour mixture over bread and meat.
Sprinkle cheese on top and refrigerate overnight.
• Bake 350 degrees for 45 minutes and refrigerate any leftovers
Serves 6-8
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
(From Katie Davidson, Community Wellness Coordinator)
You will need:
10 oz can of cream of chicken soup (can be left out if desired)
2-15oz cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1-15oz can tomatoes with green chilies
½ bag frozen corn
1 small yellow onion, chopped
3 chicken breasts
1 packet of your favorite taco seasoning
2 cups chicken broth
Toppings as desired: Tortilla chips, cheese, etc.
Steps:
Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Dry hands on a clean towel. Make sure all kitchen utensils and work surfaces are clean.
Layer onion, chicken, beans, and corn in slow-cooker.
In a bowl, whisk together cream of chicken soup, taco seasoning, tomatoes/chilies, and broth.
Pour mixture over other ingredients in crockpot.
• Cook on low 6-8 hours or high 3-4 hours.
Half an hour before serving, take chicken out, shred, and stir back into soup.
Finish cooking and serve with tortilla chips and shredded cheese toppings if desired.
Refrigerate any leftovers within 2 hours.
Serves 8
We hope you enjoy trying the tasty recipes shared by our staff. For more information about planning meals, or to share your favorite recipe, send me an email at jsteffens@purdue.edu.
