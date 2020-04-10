If you have a few foods in your pantry that do not fit into your familiar recipes, we have some new ideas for you. Extension staff has submitted recipes with surprise ingredients that are surprisingly delicious. Who would imagine that extra can of pumpkin could make a tasty pasta dish that you will want to add to your recipe collection? I was doubtful when I first saw the recipe, but this recipe tastes wonderful and is packed with vitamins A and C. Always read the whole recipe before starting to cook to be sure you have everything you need.
Five-Ingredient Pumpkin Fettuccine
You will need:
1 can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1 to 2 cloves fresh garlic or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 ½ cups milk or half and half
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cooked, chopped vegetables of your choice; leftovers are fine (optional)
8 ounces fettucine pasta (cooked)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds.
Cook the pasta according to package directions.
Save one cup of the cooking water to thin the sauce.
Heat the butter over medium heat in a skillet.
Chop the garlic and cook in butter until soft.
Add pumpkin and milk or half and half; stir until blended and warm through.
Add the Parmesan cheese and stir to combine.
Add cooked chopped vegetables on hand. (optional)
Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce to coat. Use some of the reserved cooking water to thin the sauce if needed.
Add salt to taste and serve immediately.
Corn Meal Pie
(Diane Engleman, 4-H assistant, says this pie is tasty. I can imagine adding some chocolate chips and pecans before baking. Let us know what you think.)
You will need:
1 T. corn meal
2 eggs
1 C. sugar
1 tsp. vinegar
1/4 C. butter, melted
1 T. flour
1/2 C. milk
1/2 C. brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds.
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Pour into an uncooked piecrust.
Bake pie in oven at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes; then turn the oven to 300 degrees and bake until set; about an hour more.
Cool to room temperature and serve with your favorite topping.
Store any leftover pie in the refrigerator.
Almond Chicken Dip
(Nuts added to a dip add protein and amazing flavor!)
You will need:
1- 8 oz. package cream cheese
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can chunk white chicken
1 small package slivered almonds
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds.
Soften cream cheese in your slow cooker or a pan and mix with the other ingredients.
Heat on low while stirring, until hot through
Serve with crackers or chips
Super-Moist Banana Cake
(This recipe is from Betty Harlan, Extension office manager, for everyone who wants an easy way to use overripe bananas.)
You will need:
3 ripe bananas
1 yellow cake mix
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds.
Grease a loaf pan or cake pan with cooking oil.
Peel and mash bananas with a fork or mixer.
Add cake mix and beat for 2 minutes.
Put mixture in greased pan and bake in oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (no sticky batter).
Top with fruit, frosting, or enjoy as is.
