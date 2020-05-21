Warm weather and more opportunities for serving food to small groups make food safety guidelines even more important. Here are some tips from www.FightBAC.org to consider:
Make sure hands, work surfaces, and utensils are clean before starting to prepare food.
Avoid bare hand contact with food that is ready to eat (will not be cooked before serving) because of the danger of cross-contamination. Wear disposable gloves or use utensils like tongs to handle ready to eat food.
Serve dishes at buffet meals in individual servings in disposable containers. This decreases the chance that other diners may cross-contaminate food and makes clean up easier.
Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Use a food thermometer to be sure meat is cooked to a safe temperature.
Never put ice used to cool canned drinks or food into beverages or other food.
Refrigerate foods within two hours after cooking or one hour after cooking if the temperature is above 90 degrees.
Refrigerate cut fruit and vegetables or place the serving container on a bed of ice.
Choose easy recipes your group will enjoy and that will give the host a chance to relax, too. Enjoy all the flavors of a traditional shrimp boil in these easy-to-make foil packets! Filled with shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn and a little Cajun seasoning, these foil packets are sure to be a hit. Did we mention zero clean up needed? Recipe by Jodi of Create Kids Club.
Cajun Shrimp Boil Foil Packets
You will need:
1 pound peeled, deveined shrimp (OK to use frozen shrimp thawed in the refrigerator.)
1 pound baby red potatoes or other potatoes on hand, diced
1/2 pound andouille sausage, sliced
3 ears corn on the cob (May cut corn off the cob or use frozen corn.)
6 teaspoons olive oil
3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 425F or preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Cut 6 large pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil (about 12 inches wide). Divide shrimp, potatoes, sausage and corn into 6 portions and place in center of foil.
Drizzle each portion of food with 2 tsp. olive oil.
Season with ½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning (add more or less depending on level of heat desired, may use purchased seasoning or see Cajun Seasoning Ingredients below).
Roll long side of foil together on top and fold sides in, sealing the foil packet tightly.
Bake in preheated oven or grill 20-30 minutes until potatoes are tender and shrimp is cooked through. Place foil packets on serving plates and serve hot.
Recipes makes six servings.
Cajun Seasoning Ingredients
You will need:
2 Tablespoons garlic powder
2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning
2 Tablespoons paprika
1 Tablespoon salt
1 Tablespoon pepper
1 Tablespoon cayenne pepper (for less heat use less pepper)
1 Tablespoon dried thyme
1 Tablespoon onion powder
Mix ingredients together and store in airtight container.
Another idea for feeding groups is a festive taco bar. It’s easy on the food budget and you can change up ingredients to use foods on hand.
Think of ways to serve in individual portions to meet food safety guidelines.
Festive Taco Bar
You will need:
2 pounds ground meat (beef, turkey, or chicken)
¾-cup water
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 cup lettuce, shredded
½ of 15 ounce can black beans
Taco shells (2-3 per person)
One bag shredded cheddar cheese
One packet taco seasoning
One 8-ounce carton sour cream
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Brown ground meat in a skillet until cooked throughout.
Add the taco-seasoning packet and water and cook until thickened. Remove any grease and set aside.
On a clean cutting board, chop tomatoes, onion, black beans and lettuce and place portions in small zip lock bags or individual serving cups.
Place portions of taco sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream in small covered cups.
To serve taco shells with cooked meat, fill each shell with a generous tablespoon of meat and place on individual serving plates (A serving is 2-3 tacos.)
Diners will pick up their plates and choose their containers of toppings.
Adjust number of servings to accommodate the group.
