If you want a summer snack or dessert without tons of sugar, try easy frozen fruit kabobs. Choose two or three of your favorite fruits, or use up small bits of leftover fruit, to make this delicious treat. All you need is a package of bamboo skewers from the grocery and you are ready to go. This is also a good way to use extra bananas before they get too ripe. Just peel bananas, freeze, and drizzle with melted chocolate before serving. Making fruit kabobs can be a fun activity for the whole family and a good way to encourage fussy eaters to try new foods. Freeze it now and enjoy it later!
Frozen Fruit Kabobs
You will need:
Two or three types of fruit (Check the crisper for fruit you need to use.)
Bamboo skewers
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse fruit under cool running water and pat dry with a clean towel.
If using melon cut into bite-size pieces.
String fruit on skewers, alternating colors, and place on cookie sheet.
Place sheet in freezer for one to two hours or until fruit is frozen.
Once frozen, fruit kabobs can be stored in a plastic bag for several days to save room in the freezer.
A serving is two fruit kabobs.
Frozen Herb Cubes
Frozen herb cubes are a perfect way to save the flavors of fresh summer herbs to enjoy throughout the year. Dust off your ice cube trays and freeze herbs for stir-fries, stews and soups. You can make one tray at a time and store frozen cubes in freezer bags for future use.
You will need:
Fresh herbs of your choice
Olive Oil
Ice cube trays
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse fresh herbs and pat dry with a clean towel.
If stems are woody, remove herb leaves from stems using a paring knife or kitchen shears.
Chop herbs, including soft stems.
Divide chopped herbs into ice cube trays.
Cover each section with olive oil.
Freeze until solid and store in freezer bags until ready to use to flavor stir-fries, soups or stews.
