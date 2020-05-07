Add fun to family meals by having a pizza-making party. Family members can plan and assemble pizzas and even decorate the table with handmade placemats. Homemade pizza is a great way to use leftover dabs of food on individual or family-sized pizzas.
Start with an easy tasty pizza crust. This one is a favorite of Purdue Floyd County 4-H Assistant Diane Engleman’s family. Let kids help if they like to cook. Even small children can help stir dough or decorate the top of their own pizza with ingredients they like. Letting kids help is a good way to encourage fussy eaters to try new foods.
Pizza Crust Recipe
You will need:
1 pkg. active dry yeast
1 cup warm water (105 degrees to 115 degrees)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons vegetable oil (I use olive oil)
2 1/2 cups all-purpose or whole-wheat flour. If using self-rising flour, omit salt.
Steps to make pizza:
Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Dissolve yeast in warm water in a medium bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients; beat vigorously 20 strokes with a large spoon. Let rest about 5 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place dough on a pizza pan or cookie sheet, sprinkle dough with cornmeal and roll out to fit the pan with a rolling pin.
Spread tomato sauce over dough and add toppings like precooked or leftover cooked meat, mushrooms, onion, peppers, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes or any ingredients on hand. A few tablespoons of olive oil is a tasty alternative to tomato sauce.
Sprinkle with garlic salt and oregano.
Top with one to two cups of mozzarella cheese or cheese of your choice.
Bake 18 -20 minutes or until lightly browned at 400 degrees.
Recipe makes 6 to 8 generous slices
Easier Pizza Crust
Don’t have time to make crust? Use pita bread slices as individual pizza crusts.
You will need:
1 package of pita bread
¼ cup canola or olive oil
Leftover meat, vegetables, or fruit, diced, to use as toppings
Cheese of your choice
Sauce of your choice
Steps to make pita bread pizza:
Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place one piece of pita bread on an ungreased cookie sheet for each individual pizza.
Brush the tops of the pita bread with olive or vegetable oil.
Top with sauce of your choice, vegetables or precooked meats, and cheese.
Place cookie sheet in preheated oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until pizza tops are lightly browned.
Serving size: One pita pizza
Fruit Dessert Pizza
This recipe is so easy and delicious. If you don’t have fresh fruit, top with drained pineapple or any canned fruit.
You will need:
2 packages of sugar cookie dough from the grocery (You can also make your own dough.)
1 package cream cheese (reduced fat or regular)
1 carton Cool Whip (thawed in refrigerator)
Fresh or canned fruit of your choice
16” pizza pan or a cookie sheet
Steps to make dessert pizza:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Soften the cookie dough enough to spread over pizza pan or cookie sheet (microwave 15 seconds or leave at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes.)
Press cookie dough out to within one inch of the edges of the pizza pan or cookie sheet with the back of a large spoon or spatula.
Package directions say bake 12 to 15 minutes but it takes 25-30 minutes for this large pizza pan cookie. Should be cooked until lightly browned and center is firm.
Cool completely before topping.
When cookie base is cool, mix softened cream cheese and thawed Cool Whip together, and spread evenly on top of cookie.
Top with small pieces of fruit of your choice.
Refrigerate until time to serve and refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
Makes 6 to 8 generous servings
