More kids are eating three meals a day plus snacks at home. This can put extra stress on parents and the family budget. Parents will be happy to know that kids who eat balanced meals and snacks will not be back in the kitchen, an hour after meals, looking for something to eat. So what is a balanced meal? Simply put, a balanced meal includes lean protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat milk or a sugar-free beverage. Healthy snacks consist of protein, whole grains, or fruit and vegetables. The good news is balanced meals do not have to be complicated or expensive. If this sounds worth a try, see the steps below to get started.
Make a written meal plan and shopping list for the week
Start with a list of foods you have in your kitchen. (This might be a mental list)
List favorite foods and easy dishes you already cook — let the kids help.
Jot down foods for a breakfast, lunch, and supper for each day of the week using your list of favorite foods, foods on hand, and dishes your family enjoys.
Start with small changes like adding some extra vegetables or cutting down on sugary drinks in exchange for more water, milk, or juice.
Aim for five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, but if this is new for your family, do not try to do it all at one time. Note: A serving of most vegetables is ½ to ¾ cup and a serving of fruit is half of a medium piece of fruit.
Following is an example of a meal plan for one day:
Breakfast: Oatmeal with diced fruit or applesauce, 1 slice whole-wheat toast, and a glass of low-fat milk
Mid-morning snack: Celery sticks filled with cream cheese or peanut butter and topped with raisins (Ants on a Log recipe).
Lunch: Tuna salad sandwich, ½ medium apple, and a glass of low-fat milk
Mid-afternoon snack: Carrot sticks with ranch dressing or whole-wheat crackers and cheese
Supper: Spaghetti with your favorite sauce, 2 vegetables of your choice, hot French bread, low-sugar beverage
Evening snack (if needed): Popcorn with a small amount of salt and butter is a satisfying snack. To cut down on salt try other seasonings or sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
Next, make your grocery list from your menu for the week. A grocery list will help you avoid spending money on impulse items that run the food bill up. If you need some new ideas for snacks kids can help prepare, following are some recipes. Remember, kids like to help make the foods they eat. Serve appropriately sized portions and never force a child to eat.
Betty Harlan, Extension Office manager, said, “This is what my son used to make when he came home from school or whenever he wanted a quick snack.”
Turkey Roll-Up Snack or Sandwich
You will need:
1 flour tortilla (substitute a slice of bread with crusts removed)
2-3 slices turkey or ham
Shredded cheese
Salsa, chopped vegetables, spinach leaves or lettuce (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place tortilla or bread on a plate and spread with mayo, mustard, or ranch dressing (any favorite spread.)
Spread shredded cheese on tortilla followed by meat of your choice.
Add chopped veggies.
Start at one side and roll into a tube shape.
Eat right away or wrap in plastic wrap and store in refrigerator for later.
If refrigerated you can slice into 1” circles for kid-sized servings.
Nut Butter Cookies (Flourless)
(Diane Engleman, 4-H program assistant, says these cookies are delicious!)
You will need:
¾-cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup nut butter
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Mix ingredients together. (Do not eat the raw cookie dough because raw eggs can make you sick.)
Roll in balls with clean hands using about a tablespoon of dough for each cookie.
Wash your hands again after handling raw cookie dough.
Put on ungreased cookie sheet. Mash with fork, dipped in cool water, in a criss-cross pattern. Ask an adult to put cookies in the oven.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Ask an adult to take cookies out of the oven.
Cool and enjoy with a glass of low-fat milk or other low-sugar beverage.
Makes about 1 dozen cookies
Apple Butterflies
You will need:
1/2-cup smooth peanut butter or cream cheese
1 red apple cut in half, cored and cut into slices
1/2-cup colorful assorted fruit chunks (strawberry, grape, or dried cranberries)
¼-cup raisins
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse apple under cool running water and apply friction with clean hands; dry.
Put 2 slices of apple on a plate next to each other with skin side out to form wings.
Put a line of peanut butter or cream cheese down the center using a knife.
Decorate wings with fruit chunks.
Use the raisins to make eyes for the butterfly.
Eat as a snack or dessert.
Makes 3-4 butterflies per recipe
Ants on a Log
You will need:
2 stalks of celery, washed and dried, cut into 3-4 inch pieces
½ cup nut butter or cream cheese
½ cup raisins or dried cranberries
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Put two pieces of celery on a plate.
Put 1 tablespoon of nut butter or cream cheese down the center of each piece.
Top each piece with a few raisins (ants).
Enjoy right away as a snack or store in the refrigerator to eat later.
Makes three or four servings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.