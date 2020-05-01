Local home cooks, who cook for families, shared ideas about how to make meals from leftovers tasty and exciting. I wasn’t hopeful when I emailed my cook friends asking them to share their favorite ideas and recipes using leftovers. However, the replies made me want to get in the kitchen and make supper! They sent general suggestions and recipes to share.
While using leftovers is a good way to stretch the food budget and avoid food waste, it is important to remember there are limits to saving food in terms of food safety. Most foods, when heated and cooled properly, will last three to five days in the refrigerator. Cook food to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate in shallow containers within two hours after cooking ends. Large pots of soup or chili, placed in the refrigerator while warm, can cause foodborne illness. This is because the center of the food may not reach safe temperatures (around 40 degrees) for 10-12 hours and bacteria may grow to unsafe levels. (Check USDA.gov for more food safety information.)
Frozen foods last indefinitely, but quality may decrease after three to six months. Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator, under running water, or in the microwave, never on the kitchen counter due to possible food spoilage.
Here are some general ideas for reimagining leftovers offered by local home cooks:
Chop leftover assorted vegetables and add to tacos, quesadillas, salads, soups, and casseroles (like mac and cheese or tuna casserole).
Add ham to scalloped potatoes, soup, a pot of beans or ham salad.
Chicken becomes soup, tacos, salad, pizza topping, potpie or tetrazzini.
Beef (ground or chopped) can go in sauces, salads, soups, or hot sandwiches.
Leftover pork is tasty in soup, barbecue, or as a salad topping.
I hope your imagination is going wild with ideas to use the leftover food in your own refrigerator! Following are some recipes from local cooks that you can adjust for your family.
Turkey (or Chicken) Tetrazzini
(Recipe from Betty Harlan, office manager, Purdue Extension Floyd County, who says it is her favorite!)
You will need:
8 oz. thin spaghetti, broken into 3-inch lengths, cooked, rinsed and drained
One and ½-cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
¼-cup Parmesan cheese, divided in half
2 to 3 cups chopped cooked turkey or chicken (OK to use canned)
Two tablespoons diced pimientos (optional)
One-tablespoon butter
4 oz. sliced mushrooms (OK to use canned)
¼-cup chopped onion (I divide the recipe into two casseroles and omit onions in one casserole since the kids do not like it.)
One can cream of mushroom soup
¾-cup chicken broth
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Combine spaghetti with 1-cup Cheddar cheese and half of the Parmesan cheese.
Add turkey or chicken and pimientos.
In a skillet, melt butter and sauté mushrooms and onion just until tender; add to the meat mixture along with remaining ingredients.
Gently stir to combine ingredients.
Place in a greased casserole (or two smaller casseroles) and sprinkle with remaining cheeses.
Cover with lid or foil and bake at 350 for about 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Serves 6-8
Surprise Salad
(Colorful serving idea from a class with Mary Wheatley, Louisville chef and restaurant owner)
You will need:
Salad greens of your choice
Leftover vegetables, fruit, or meat, chopped or diced)
Directions:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse salad greens, pat dry with clean towel and remove large stems.
Place greens on the bottom of a serving plate with rounded edges.
Check refrigerator and assemble leftover veggies, fruit, or meat.
Chop leftovers and place in rows on top of greens. This allows each person to choose their salad ingredients and is great for fussy eaters.
Top with your favorite salad dressing or a mix of vinegar, oil, salt and pepper.
Adjust recipe ingredients to serve one, two, or a group.
Hot Hero Sandwiches
(Recipe from Diane Engleman, 4-H assistant, Purdue Extension Floyd County)
You will need:
½-lb. grated Cheddar cheese
8 oz. tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce
(1) 4 oz.-can sliced mushrooms
(1) 3 1/2-oz. can ripe olives, sliced
1 large onion, diced
¼-C. salad oil or olive oil
1 tsp. garlic salt or garlic powder
1 tsp. oregano
1 lb. ground beef (or any leftover meat)
1 loaf of French bread or package of Hoagie rolls
Directions:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Brown ground beef, drain and cool. (OK to use leftover cooked ground beef or other meat.)
Stir in remaining ingredients, except for bread.
Slice French bread about 3/4-inch thick and top with a good helping of meat mixture.
Place sandwiches on baking sheet and place in 375-degree oven until cheese melts and meat is hot through.
Recipe serves four to six.
