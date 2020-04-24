Do you need a supper packed with nutrition and colorful veggies? Easy meals that combine eggs, veggies and breakfast foods may be just right! Eggs are high in protein, vitamins and minerals and low in calories. Following are some delicious supper main dish recipes that call for breakfast foods on hand.
Egg Scramble with Veggies
Dinner in a hurry keeps it simple!
You will need:
Two eggs per person
Cooking oil or butter
Salt and pepper
A generous serving of leftover or fresh veggies for each person
A slice or two of whole wheat bread for each person
Steps:
Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Start toasting bread slices and lightly top with butter when toasted.
Warm leftover cooked vegetables in the microwave or on stovetop or cut fresh vegetables on hand.
Heat oil or butter in skillet at medium temperature.
Break eggs into a bowl; add salt and pepper and mix with a fork just enough to break yolks.
Pour eggs into skillet and stir once or twice. (Constant stirring makes eggs rubbery.)
Let eggs cook until edges start to look set then turn eggs over with a spatula or egg turner. Eggs should look light and fluffy.
Continue cooking until eggs look done through and register 165 degrees on a cooking thermometer.
Serve hot with veggies and toast. Consider adding diced fresh tomatoes or salsa to plate.
Recipe makes one serving for every two scrambled eggs.
Vegetable Frittata
A colorful one-pan main dish!
You will need:
Two cups chopped vegetables (leftover or frozen veggies, thawed)
Six eggs
1 cup milk
½ to 1 cup shredded cheese (your choice)
Canola or other cooking oil
1 teaspoon salt, dash of pepper and favorite spices
(Use diced leftover meat in this dish if desired.)
Steps:
Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Put two tablespoons oil in an ovenproof skillet and heat over medium heat on stovetop.
Add chopped, leftover vegetables and meat (if desired) and cook 3-5 minutes until tender.
Beat eggs and milk in a bowl using a fork or whisk and stir in cheese; season with salt, pepper, or your favorite spices.
Pour egg mixture over vegetables and cover with lid. Cook until eggs are set (not runny). Do not stir.
When eggs are set, remove the lid and place the ovenproof skillet in preheated 375-degree oven for 2-3 minutes or until food is lightly browned. Serve hot and then refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Recipe makes four servings.
Quiche (pronounced Keesh)
A fluffy egg pie using leftover vegetables or meat.
You will need:
One (9-inch piecrust fitted into a 9-inch pie pan (from the grocery store freezer or dairy case) Tip: To reduce calories bake ingredients without crust in a lightly greased pie pan.
Six eggs
1 cup milk
¼ cup chopped onion
Leftover cooked meat; diced small
One cup shredded cheese (your choice)
Vegetables of your choice (leftovers, diced or frozen; thawed)
Canola Oil or other cooking oil
Salt, pepper and spices of your choice (thyme is good with eggs)
Steps:
Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Put one-tablespoon oil in small skillet and cook chopped onion for 2-3 minutes until soft.
Combine eggs and milk and beat with a fork or whisk; add cheese, salt, pepper, spices of your choice, and stir.
Put the cooked veggies, onion and meat (optional) in bottom of piecrust and pour egg mixture over top.
Bake in oven for 35 to 45 minutes until egg mixture is set. Middle should be slightly soft, but knife inserted in center should come out clean.
Cut into eight wedges and serve with a side salad. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours and serve later hot or cold. Recipe makes eight servings.
Caramel French Toast
Diane Engleman, Extension 4-H assistant, shared this recipe. She said it is tasty and convenient to make ahead of time.
You will need:
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup butter
2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
6 slices Texas Toast bread (or 12 slices white bread)
Six eggs, beaten
1 ½ cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon salt
1/8-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional to taste)
Steps:
Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in saucepan. Stir at medium heat until thick. Carefully pour hot mixture into 9 x 13 baking dish.
Place the 6 slices of Texas Toast on top of syrup mixture. (If using regular white bread, top with the remaining slices of bread.)
Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, salt and cinnamon. Mix well. Pour over bread.
Cover and chill at least 8 hours in refrigerator.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Serve hot with breakfast meat and a salad. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours and reheat in microwave oven.
Recipe makes eight to 12 servings.
