SOUTHERN INDIANA — Between March 21 to March 28, Indiana saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump from 128 to 1,233.
That rounded out to an increase of roughly 863%, putting it among the states with the highest growth rate for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of late Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported another significant rise, with positive diagnoses at 1,786.
A map from Johns Hopkins plotting cases across the United States shows Indiana as having the 17th highest number of cases in the country, correlating with its position as the 17th most populous state.
Clark and Floyd counties sat at 27 and 20 cases, respectively, according to the most recent ISDH figures. On Monday afternoon, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel told the News and Tribune that there were now 32 cases.
Clark County had six cases on March 23, constituting a jump of 433% in a week’s time.
“It’s been a pretty steady climb, but that’s what we expected from an epidemiological standpoint,” Yazel said.
That’s due to a factor called the basic reproduction number, referred to as R naught or R zero. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said that for each new case of COVID-19, two to three other people can be expected to become infected.
Harris and Yazel — who both also work in the emergency departments at Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health, respectively — say numbers will continue to go up as testing becomes more available in the area. Both reported seeing more patients with symptoms of coronavirus entering the emergency rooms over the weekend.
“We’re seeing more people who fit the case definition than we were three weeks ago,” Harris said. “We think that it is more prevalent in the community than it was three weeks ago.”
Yazel said that ER numbers are down overall, since those experiencing symptoms of less urgent conditions are more frequently utilizing telehealth services. But since fewer people are coming in, those with coronavirus symptoms are making up a larger portion of the patient population.
Since results of coronavirus tests take a few days to return, Yazel is bracing for another jump later this week.
“The numbers we see today are actually representative of the scenario three or four days ago,” he said. “We saw a spike of patients over the weekend. I will be interested to see what numbers are this week.”
But an increase in cases doesn’t always translate to poor preparation or execution on the part of the government. Harris said that he feels local officials in Southern Indiana have done a good job of taking care of the population.
It’s just that as testing becomes more available, more cases are likely to be identified. Harris pointed to his home state of West Virginia, where just 124 diagnoses have been confirmed, as an example.
While that number may seem low relative to the rest of the country, Harris noted that the state has only tested around 200 people.
“There’s an old adage that it if you don’t take a temperature, you can’t find a fever,” Harris said. “What that means is if you don’t look for it, you’re not going to find it. I think that’s partly what’s going on here... There’s no reason to suspect that West Virginia is an island free of disease. They just haven’t tested.”
Yazel agreed that the paradox in effectively administering testing and identifying new cases is that it can seem as though not enough is being done to corral the disease. By being more aggressive in finding positive patients, though, tracing potential clusters and people who have potentially come in contact with the virus is made easier, thus preventing further transmission.
A more convenient testing method was rolled out by the Floyd County Health Department on March 20, with the launch of drive-thru testing. Throughout the week, Harris said the new service tests at least 20 people a day. Some days see over 40 tests administered, with Monday being on pace for 50.
Before being tested, patients must be pre-screened through their health care provider or by contacting the health department. If a test is deemed necessary, patients will be given a time to take their vehicle to the parking lot of the Floyd County Health Department, which sits adjacent to Baptist Health Floyd.
No walk-up tests will be administered.
“It has picked up positive cases,” Harris said. “In terms of functionality, the concept works, and we’re actually benefiting. We’re able to follow up with healthcare workers and family members that could’ve been exposed. It gives us an option to test people other than going to an ER and clogging up the system.”
Testing will continue this week. One adjustment that’s been made since the launch is dropping visit time from 10 minutes to seven minutes.
Those few minutes make a difference in capacity when drive-thru testing is only done for a few hours each day. Harris said he doesn’t know how long the system will continue as more testing options become available.
“At this point, we don’t know how long we’re going to do that,” he said. “When point-of-care testing starts up, we may not need this anymore. It’s fitting a niche right now. How long we do it depends on how things go.”
The Clark County Health Department has also instituted streamlined testing options. Yazel said the county has increased testing rates by incorporating mobile units into the process.
In the coming days, Yazel added that the county will reveal a new plan aimed at expanding testing, though it likely won’t be a drive-thru model. Moving forward, he is still pushing the significance of each local citizen’s role in slowing the outbreak.
Much of Indiana’s jump over the last week, he said, has centered around Indianapolis. According to the ISDH, Marion County has 804 positive cases, with 358 cases in bordering counties.
Yazel placed Indianapolis in the second tier of hotspot American cities, alongside places like New Orleans and Detroit.
“Indianapolis is carrying a heavy burden,” he said. “That affects us down here, because as the state doles out [personal protective equipment], that’s going to stay in Central Indiana, as it should. That just means we have to be as self-sufficient as possible knowing there could be a disruption in our supply line.”
To prevent an influx of cases in Clark and Floyd counties, Yazel and and Harris said social distancing is the most effective method. In addition to proper hygiene, both are encouraging people to avoid going out in public.
The best way to limit possible exposure is by keeping trips to stores and non-essential destinations at a minimum.
“Until you start taking the stay-at-home order and social distancing seriously, we’re going to be in trouble keeping up with case demand,” Yazel said. “Take it seriously. Everybody is at risk. Everybody has to be a good community partner and stay home.”
